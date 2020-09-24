2020 Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Report- Global Forecast to 2025 | At a CAGR of 9.6%

Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market is expected to grow from USD 177 million in 2020 to USD 279 million in 2025, at a CAGR of 9.6%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Shortwave Infrared (SWIR) Market:

Collins Aerospace (US)

FLIR Systems (US)

Xenics NV (Belgium)

New Imaging Technologies (France)

Allied Vision Technologies (Germany)

Hamamatsu Photonics K.K. (Japan)

Photon etc. (Canada)

Teledyne Princeton Instruments (US)

Sofradir Group (France)

Raptor Photonics (UK)

Opgal Optronics (Israel)

Intevac (US)

InView Technology (US)

Sierra-Olympic Technologies (US)

Fluxdata (US)

Line-scan SWIR technology contains a single row of pixels used to capture data very quickly. As the object moves past the camera, a complete image can be reconstructed in the software, line by line. Line-scan systems are best employed in high-speed processing or fast-moving conveyor line applications.

The increase in the use of SWIR technology in inspection of manufacturing of products like glass, food and beverage, automobile etc. has led to the increase in the demand of SWIR technology. Moreover, SWIR technology is used in monitoring applications in order to make sure the product is built with the specifications which are standardized by the manufacturer.

The growth of this segment can be attributed to the long service life and low sensitivity to light exposure of uncooled SWIR cameras, as well as the use of vanadium oxide resistors. The common type of thermal imaging devices—uncooled systems—operates quietly and can be activated immediately.

Table Of Contents:

1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown Of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions For Research Study

3 Executive Summary

…..And More

