Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market 2020-2026 Industry Analysis By Size, Growth Rate, Share, Business Opportunity || Leading Players – Danaher Corporation (US), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), OSSTEM Implant Co. Ltd

Market Analysis: Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 10.02 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 16.09 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand for cosmetic dentistry.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in dental implants and prosthetics market are Institut Straumann AG (Straumann) (Switzerland), Dentsply Sirona. (US), Zimmer Biomet. (US), Danaher Corporation (US), AVINENT Implant System (Spain), Henry Schein, Inc. (US), OSSTEM Implant Co., Ltd. (South Korea), DIO Implant (South Korea), Merz Dental GmbH (Germany), Bicon, LLC (US), SHOFU DENTAL (Japan), Thommen Medical AG (Switzerland), and Southern Implant (South Africa) Straumann (Switzerland), Dentium CO. (South Korea) ,Neobiotech LTD CO. (South Korea), Kyocera Medical (Japan), Keystone Dental (US), Dyna Dental (The Netherlands), B & B Dental (US), BEGO (Germany)

Market Definition: Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

Dental implants, also known as endosseous fixtures, are artificial roots that look like a tooth or teeth. These substitutes for missing teeth are placed into the jaw to support restorations. Dental implants provide a strong foundation and are an ideal option for people who have lost a tooth or teeth. Prosthetic dentistry involves the diagnosis and treatment of infected teeth as well as the reconstruction of missing teeth with the use of crowns, bridges, implants, and dentures.

According to the American Academy of Implant Dentistry, 3 million people in America have dental implants and approximately 500,000 more get them every year. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Segmentation: Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market : By Material

Titanium

Zirconium

PFM

All Ceramics

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market : By Stage

wo Stage

Single Stage

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market : By Connectors

External Hexagonal

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market : By Product Type

Dental Implants

Dental Prosthetics,

Veneers

Inlays & Onlays

Crowns

Bridges

Dentures

Abutments

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market : By Price

Premium Implants

Value Implants

Discounted Implants

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market : By Design

Tapered Dental Implants

Parallel-Walled Dental Implants

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, AVINENT has launched AURORA complete titanium structures into the market, it is a revolutionary product in 3D printing applied to the dental prosthetics sector and aesthetic solutions

In January 2015, Merz Pharma has entered into an agreement to sell Merz Dental to the Japanese dental materials and equipment manufacturer SHOFU by this agreement Merz is going to enter in Japanese market this will inhance Merz

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Drivers

There Is an increase in dental diseases implant which is expected to act as a driver to the market growth

There is rise in dental tourism in emerging markets due to increase in dental disease.

Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Restraints

High amount of costing and limited reimbursements in dental implants is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

There is a high risk of tooth loss in dental implants which is expected to act as a restraint to the market growth.

Table of Content: Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

And More…..

