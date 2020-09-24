Acidulants Market Outlook- Growth Factors, Analysis, Global Market Size, Investment Share, Future Scope, Demand And Industry Forecast From 2020 To 2027

Acidulants market are the type of additive which is specially used to give flavours to the food and they also act as preservatives. Acetic acid and citric acid are two common types of the acidulants. Many acidulants are used in food industry so that they can be used as the flavouring agent, buffer, gelling and coagulation agent. Rising consumption of meat and other dairy products among population is the major factor fuelling the market growth.

Global acidulants market is set to witness a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing sustainable production and growth in the processed food market are the factor for the growth of this market.

Global Acidulants Market By Type (Citric Acid, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid, Phosphoric Acid, Malic Acid, Others), Function (Food, Feed), Application (Beverages, Dairy &Frozen Products, Bakery, Meat, Poultry and Seafood, Confectionary, Fruits &Vegetable, Others), Source (Natural, Synthetic), Feed Form (Dry, Liquid), Feed Compound (Blended, Single Compound), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Availability of the raw material at low cost is driving the market growth

Technological advancement and development in the biotechnology is another factor driving market

Rising government investment in feed industry wellness is driving market

Increasing demand for meat and dairy products among population is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High price of the feed acidulants is restraining the market growth

Availability of substitutes of acidulants at low price is restraining the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In June 2018, Arjuna Natural Extracts announced that they have opened their new sales office in Dallas, so that they can increase the reach of their products. The main aim is to meet the need and requirement of the consumer for plant- based and non- synthetic based ingredients.

In May 2019, The 24rd International Food Ingredients & Additives Exhibition and Conference was held at Japan. This conference was especially for the food ingredients and additives industries. This event mainly focuses on products like acidulants, emulsifiers, sweeteners, antioxidants, enzymes, flavouring agents, coloring agents etc.

Global acidulants market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of acidulants market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global acidulants market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Brenntag AG, Cargill, Incorporated, Hawkins Watts Limited, Tate & Lyle, Univar Inc, Fuerst Day Lawson, Batory Foods, Industrial Técnica Pecuaria S.A., Impextraco NV, Yara, Kemin Industries, Inc., Perstorp Holding AB, Peterlabs Holdings Berhad., Jefo, pancosma.

