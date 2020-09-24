Latest Shore Power Market Report (2020-2025) Sales Status and Forecast Worldwide by Key Manufacturers

Shore Power Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Shore Power Market size is projected to reach USD 1.4 Billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.7%.

Top Companies Profiled in the Shore Power Market:

Siemens (Germany)

Schneider Electric (France)

Cavotec (Switzerland)

Wartsila (Finland)

Vinci Energies (France)

ESL Power (US)

The market has been segmented, by installation, into shore side and ship side installations. The shore side segment is expected to be the most shore power market, by installation, during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the high cost of components that need to be installed in shore side shore power systems.

The shore power market, by connection, has been segmented into new installations and retrofit. The new installation segment is expected to be the largest in the shore power market, by location, during the forecast period.

The market has been segmented, by component, into transformers, switch gear devices, frequency converters, cables and accessories, and others, including safety grounding equipment and plugs. Frequency converters enable the shore side shore power system to supply frequency matching the vessel’s operating frequency.

