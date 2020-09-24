Changes in Consumer Behaviour During COVID-19 Outbreak May Affect Growth of Instant Messaging Market

Instant messaging is a form of online chat, which offers real time text transmission over the Internet. In this procedure, messages are transmitted between two consumers. Some of the advantages of instant messaging include its free usage, ease of use, and widespread availability on different platforms and devices.

On the basis of types, the instant messaging market can be categorized as official accounts, content filters and themes, sticker sales, subscription, partnerships, in app purchase and advertising. On the basis of providers, the instant messaging market can be categorized as public IM networks, enterprise IM networks, IM management and security vendors, and mobile messaging.

The mobile messaging segment is growing with a significant rate, due to strong adoption of mobile technology. The Enterprise IM network segment is also growing with a considerable rate, due to increased adoption of enterprise-grade functionality and security by the organizations.

The fact that the features of instant messaging applications differ with those of traditional SMS texts, is the major reason behind the growth of the global instant messaging market.