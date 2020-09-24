Freemium Games Market Outlook By Size, Demand Status Of Type, Applications And Future Forecast

The gaming industry has undergone digital content revolution in the past few years. Considering the outcome, the uses and business models in this industry have also changed, through the effect of disintermediation, changes in the pricing structure, and deﬂated production costs. From the supplier perspective freemium games is one of the preferred routes, as it holds the majority of download volume.

The dynamic nature of gaming industry has also brought significant change to the consumer mind sets, while the game developers are compelled to update themselves. The game developers not operating upon the freemium model have suffered loss of their market share, in the recent years.The major market for the freemium games are video gamers, casual gamers, and the social gamers.

In the past few years, the increasing demand of freemium games from some of the other non-traditional gamers, such as educational and cultural institutions have also boosted up the freemium game market. In freemium games, the basic game version is available for the consumer for free; however the consumer has to pay for extra features, or unlocking the levels.