Mass Notification Market Outlook By Share, Demand Status Of Type, Applications And Future Forecast

The mass notification system has attracted many industries, including facilities management, fire safety, health safety, and business continuity management (BCM). The emergence of many regional level and small players has increased the competition in the market; however the blue chip companies still have an upper hand with their superior product offerings.

The market of mass notification is still at a nascent stage, with a market penetration of about 20% – 30%. Mass notification system is used for conveying real time critical information about the occurrence of any event. The use of mass notification service helps in minimizing human errors, rumors, distractions, and misinformation.

The mass notification system in educational institution facilitates circulation and supervision of notification to various endpoints. The message distribution in the mass notification system can be achieved via web-based portal, mobile application, call centers, or web browser.

The mass notification systems are used in emergency, business-context-based alerting, business operations notifications, public safety, and IT service alerting. Currently, more than 60 vendors are operating in the mass notification market.