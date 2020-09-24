Military Communications Market Outlook By Share, Demand Status Of Type, Applications And Future Forecast

In spite of growing pressures to cut-down the military expenditures, a trend towards network centric warfare has been witnessed over the years. Moreover, the unsteady geopolitical landscape is expected to bring considerable investments in military communications, during the next five to six years.

The growing adoption of multi-mode and multi-band tactical radio systems, along with increasing adoption of ad-hoc networking in unmanned vehicles is expected to drive the military communication market in the coming years. Various military operations, such as intelligence, reconnaissance, homeland security, surveillance, and cyber security involve the use of communication equipment and services.

The market for military communication has gained momentum with a growing need to tackle vulnerable security threats through advanced technology. From past 3 to 4 years, the military communication market has gone through an array of mergers and acquisitions (M&A). Around 250 M&A activities were finalized globally within the defense and aerospace sector in 2013.