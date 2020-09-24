Qualitative Report on Photogrammetry Software Market by Trends, Opportunities, Demand, Growth, Future Scope & Forecast to 2027

Photogrammetry is well-defined as the art & science of picking out 3D information from photographs. This is done by relating and matching pixels or reference points across a series of pictures of a structure, object, or space. Photogrammetry software is often used by architects, surveyors, contractors, and engineers, in order to create topographic meshes, maps, point clouds, or drawings based on the real-world. Photogrammetry is extremely cheap as all it requires is the photogrammetry software and the camera of the smartphone for creating a 3D file of the object photographed. Furthermore, key software developers have published commercial solutions that are ideal for engineering and industrial purposes, which is expected to propel the photogrammetry software market growth.

Leading players of Photogrammetry Software Market:

Agisoft, Autodesk Inc., Capturing Reality s.r.o., Hexagon AB, Magnasoft, Menci software SRL, Photometrix Photogrammetry Software, Pix4D SA, Trimble Inc., Vexcel Imaging GmbH

The "Global Photogrammetry Software Market Analysis to 2027" is a specialized and in-depth study of the Photogrammetry Software market with a focus on the global market trend.

Segmentation by Method:

Aerial Photogrammetry, Terrestrial (Close Range) Photogrammetry, Satellite Photogrammetry, Macro Photogrammetry

Segmentation by Application:

3d Printing, Drones and Robots, Topographic Maps, Culture Heritage and Museum, Films and Games, Traffic Management, Other Applications

The report provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall Photogrammetry Software market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM).

The report evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend and provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

