Vehicle Tracking System Market Growth, Segments, Size, Industry Analysis and Opportunities 2030

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Vehicle Tracking System Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, (The vehicle tracking system market is emerging and is projected to witness notable growth during the forecast period (2020–2030). The growing demand for fleet telematics solutions is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market across the world. With the help of these solutions, vehicle fleet operators can track their vehicles and analyze them on several parameters, including performance, location, and fuel consumption).”

Geographically, North America held a significant share in the vehicle tracking system market during the historical period. The region accounts for a large number of commercial transport fleet operators. Besides, the provision of vehicles on lease and rent, coupled with the growth in the transportation sector, is fueling the demand for vehicle tracking systems in the region.

Some of the key players operating in the global vehicle tracking system market are ATrack Technology Inc., CalAmp Corporation, Cartrack, Concox Information & Technology Co. Ltd., Geotab Inc., Garmin Ltd., Laird Ltd., Laipac Technology Inc., Maestro Wireless Solutions Ltd., ORBCOMM Inc., Meitrack Group, Sierra Wireless S.A., Queclink Wireless Solutions Co. Ltd., Starcom Systems Ltd., Suntech International Ltd., TomTom International B.V., Verizon Communications Inc., Trackimo Inc., and Xirgo Technologies LLC.

The report also covers country-wise vehicle tracking system market analysis. Some of the major countries covered in the report are the U.S., Canada, the U.K., France, Germany, Russia, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Brazil, Mexico, the U.A.E., South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.