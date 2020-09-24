Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market 2020 By Type and Application, Forecast to 2027 | By Top Key Players: GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems

Reports and Data has recently published an all-inclusive report titled “Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market”. The report explores the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market with reference to profit margins, value chain analysis, market entry strategies, recent developments, the business landscape of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) market, and opportunities. Statistical data is obtained through SWOT and PESTEL analysis. The report also focuses on market estimation, size, and forecast from 2020 to 2027.

The report covers the current situation and economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The research further analyzes the present and future impact of COVID-19 on the overall market.

The research report analyzes the business landscape, profiles of key competitors, production capacity, product portfolios, production cost, market share, and growth driving factors through the forecast period. The Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) report provides detailed data on key segments of the market and growth potential to provide a competitive advantage to the reader.

Major companies studied in this report include:

GE Healthcare, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Medical Systems Corporation, Hitachi Medical Systems, Sanrad Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd Inc., Esaote SpA, Shenzhen Anke Hi-Tech Co., Ltd., Time Medical Systems, and FONAR Corporation.

Machine Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Closed MRI

Open MRI

Sales Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Online Retailing

Medical Stores & Brand Outlet

Field Strength Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Low Field Strength

Medium Field Strength

High Field Strength

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Neurological & Cerebrospinal

Cardiovascular

Abdominal

Breast

Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2016-2027)

Hospitals

Clinics & Diagnostic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Others

Key geographical regions included in the report:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Segments Covered in the Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Report:

In-depth analysis of the historical years (2017-2018) and forecast period (2020-2027)

Market dynamics with information of players, challenges, restraints, threats, and opportunities

SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the top vendors

Product launches, technological developments, and business strategies of key competitors

In-depth analysis of current market trends, development patterns, and regional analysis

Statistical representation in the form of charts, diagrams, figures, graphs, and tables

The report offers strategic recommendations to new entrants and vendors to help them gain a robust footing in the industry. Additionally, the report discusses in detail the key geographical regions, market landscape, product value, revenue estimations, production supply and demand, and growth trends. Statistical analysis provides extensive investment feasibility analysis and investment return analysis.

