Intragastric Balloons Market to Witness Huge Growth at a CAGR of 25.18% by 2025 | Allurion Technologies, Apollo Endosurgery, Helioscopie

About Intragastric Balloons

Intragastric balloon, also known as stomach balloon, is an inflatable medical device, which is temporarily placed into the stomach to reduce weight. It limits the amount of food the stomach can hold and causes a feeling of fullness and satiety, which leads to less intake of food and resultant weight loss.

The analysts forecast the Global Intragastric Balloons Market to grow at a CAGR of 25.18% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the intragastric balloons market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by sales of intragastric balloons across the globe.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

intragastric balloons market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Allurion Technologies

• Apollo Endosurgery

• Helioscopie

• Obalon Therapeutics

• ReShape Lifesciences

• Spatz FGIA

Market driver

• Cost-effectiveness and safety of intragastric balloons

Market challenge

• Complications associated with intragastric balloon treatment

Market trend

• Increasing preference for weight loss procedures

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Summary

