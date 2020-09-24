Industrial Enclosures Market to See Major Growth by 2025 | BB Group, Eaton,Emerson Electric, Rittal,Schneider Electric

A new research document with title ‘Global Industrial Enclosures Market 2019-2025’ covering detailed analysis, Competitive landscape, forecast and strategies. The study covers geographic analysis that includes regions like North America, Europe or Asia and important players/vendors such as ABB Group, Eaton,Emerson Electric, Rittal,Schneider Electric.The report will help user gain market insights, future trends and growth prospects for forecast period of 2020-2025

About Industrial Enclosures

Industrial enclosures are used to house and protect electrical and electronic equipment, components, and machinery from external, harsh environments in various end-user industries.

The analysts forecast the global industrial enclosures market to grow at a CAGR of 5.53% during the period 2018-2022.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global industrial enclosures market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of industrial enclosures across industries.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Global Industrial Enclosures Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• ABB Group

• Eaton

• Emerson Electric

• Rittal

• Schneider Electric

Market driver

• Stringent standards for enclosure design

Market challenge

• Condensation in industrial enclosures

Market trend

• Increasing emphasis on weatherproof enclosures

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Summary

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market ecosystem

• Market characteristics

• Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

• Market definition

• Market sizing 2017

• Market size and forecast 2017-2025

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

• Bargaining power of buyers

• Bargaining power of suppliers

• Threat of new entrants

• Threat of substitutes

• Threat of rivalry

• Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Global metallic industrial enclosures market – Market size and forecast 2017-2025

• Global non-metallic industrial enclosures market – Market size and forecast 2017-2025

• Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

• Comparison by end-user

• Global industrial enclosures market in process industries – Market size and forecast 2017-2025

….Continued

