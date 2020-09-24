Meat Substitute Market is Booming Worldwide By Top Key Players: Amy’s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, Gardein Protein International, Quorn Foods, Vbites Food, Morningstar Farms, MGP Ingredients, Sonic Biochem Extractions, Archer Daniels Midland, DowDuPont, Nisshin OilliO, VBites, Impossible foods, Sunfed foods, Tofurky, Field Roast, Yves Veggie Cuisine, Trader Joe’s, Lightlife, Boca Burger

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Meat Substitute Market Research Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Meat Substitute market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Meat Substitute market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Meat Substitute market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Amy’s Kitchen, Beyond Meat, Cauldron Foods, Gardein Protein International, Quorn Foods, Vbites Food, Morningstar Farms, MGP Ingredients, Sonic Biochem Extractions, Archer Daniels Midland, DowDuPont, Nisshin OilliO, VBites, Impossible foods, Sunfed foods, Tofurky, Field Roast, Yves Veggie Cuisine, Trader Joe’s, Lightlife, Boca Burger Market Segment by Product Type: Tofu-based, Tempeh-based, TVP-based, Seitan-based, Quorn-based, Others Market Segment by Application: , Vegetarian, Non-vegetarian

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Meat Substitute market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Meat Substitute market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Meat Substitute industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Meat Substitute market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Meat Substitute market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Meat Substitute market

TOC

1 Meat Substitute Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Meat Substitute

1.2 Meat Substitute Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Tofu-based

1.2.3 Tempeh-based

1.2.4 TVP-based

1.2.5 Seitan-based

1.2.6 Quorn-based

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Meat Substitute Segment by Application

1.3.1 Meat Substitute Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Vegetarian

1.3.3 Non-vegetarian

1.4 Global Meat Substitute Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Meat Substitute Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Meat Substitute Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Meat Substitute Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

1.5 Meat Substitute Industry

1.6 Meat Substitute Market Trends 2 Global Meat Substitute Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Meat Substitute Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Meat Substitute Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Meat Substitute Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Meat Substitute Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Meat Substitute Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Meat Substitute Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Meat Substitute Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Meat Substitute Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Meat Substitute Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Meat Substitute Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Meat Substitute Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Meat Substitute Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Meat Substitute Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Meat Substitute Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Meat Substitute Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Meat Substitute Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Meat Substitute Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Meat Substitute Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Meat Substitute Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Meat Substitute Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Meat Substitute Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Meat Substitute Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Meat Substitute Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Meat Substitute Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Meat Substitute Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Meat Substitute Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Meat Substitute Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Meat Substitute Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Meat Substitute Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Meat Substitute Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Meat Substitute Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Meat Substitute Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Meat Substitute Business

6.1 Amy’s Kitchen

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 Amy’s Kitchen Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 Amy’s Kitchen Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 Amy’s Kitchen Products Offered

6.1.5 Amy’s Kitchen Recent Development

6.2 Beyond Meat

6.2.1 Beyond Meat Corporation Information

6.2.2 Beyond Meat Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Beyond Meat Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Beyond Meat Products Offered

6.2.5 Beyond Meat Recent Development

6.3 Cauldron Foods

6.3.1 Cauldron Foods Corporation Information

6.3.2 Cauldron Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Cauldron Foods Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Cauldron Foods Products Offered

6.3.5 Cauldron Foods Recent Development

6.4 Gardein Protein International

6.4.1 Gardein Protein International Corporation Information

6.4.2 Gardein Protein International Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Gardein Protein International Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Gardein Protein International Products Offered

6.4.5 Gardein Protein International Recent Development

6.5 Quorn Foods

6.5.1 Quorn Foods Corporation Information

6.5.2 Quorn Foods Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 Quorn Foods Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 Quorn Foods Products Offered

6.5.5 Quorn Foods Recent Development

6.6 Vbites Food

6.6.1 Vbites Food Corporation Information

6.6.2 Vbites Food Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Vbites Food Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Vbites Food Products Offered

6.6.5 Vbites Food Recent Development

6.7 Morningstar Farms

6.6.1 Morningstar Farms Corporation Information

6.6.2 Morningstar Farms Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Morningstar Farms Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Morningstar Farms Products Offered

6.7.5 Morningstar Farms Recent Development

6.8 MGP Ingredients

6.8.1 MGP Ingredients Corporation Information

6.8.2 MGP Ingredients Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 MGP Ingredients Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 MGP Ingredients Products Offered

6.8.5 MGP Ingredients Recent Development

6.9 Sonic Biochem Extractions

6.9.1 Sonic Biochem Extractions Corporation Information

6.9.2 Sonic Biochem Extractions Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Sonic Biochem Extractions Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Sonic Biochem Extractions Products Offered

6.9.5 Sonic Biochem Extractions Recent Development

6.10 Archer Daniels Midland

6.10.1 Archer Daniels Midland Corporation Information

6.10.2 Archer Daniels Midland Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Archer Daniels Midland Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Archer Daniels Midland Products Offered

6.10.5 Archer Daniels Midland Recent Development

6.11 DowDuPont

6.11.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

6.11.2 DowDuPont Meat Substitute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 DowDuPont Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 DowDuPont Products Offered

6.11.5 DowDuPont Recent Development

6.12 Nisshin OilliO

6.12.1 Nisshin OilliO Corporation Information

6.12.2 Nisshin OilliO Meat Substitute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Nisshin OilliO Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Nisshin OilliO Products Offered

6.12.5 Nisshin OilliO Recent Development

6.13 VBites

6.13.1 VBites Corporation Information

6.13.2 VBites Meat Substitute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 VBites Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 VBites Products Offered

6.13.5 VBites Recent Development

6.14 Impossible foods

6.14.1 Impossible foods Corporation Information

6.14.2 Impossible foods Meat Substitute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Impossible foods Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Impossible foods Products Offered

6.14.5 Impossible foods Recent Development

6.15 Sunfed foods

6.15.1 Sunfed foods Corporation Information

6.15.2 Sunfed foods Meat Substitute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Sunfed foods Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Sunfed foods Products Offered

6.15.5 Sunfed foods Recent Development

6.16 Tofurky

6.16.1 Tofurky Corporation Information

6.16.2 Tofurky Meat Substitute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Tofurky Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Tofurky Products Offered

6.16.5 Tofurky Recent Development

6.17 Field Roast

6.17.1 Field Roast Corporation Information

6.17.2 Field Roast Meat Substitute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Field Roast Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Field Roast Products Offered

6.17.5 Field Roast Recent Development

6.18 Yves Veggie Cuisine

6.18.1 Yves Veggie Cuisine Corporation Information

6.18.2 Yves Veggie Cuisine Meat Substitute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 Yves Veggie Cuisine Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 Yves Veggie Cuisine Products Offered

6.18.5 Yves Veggie Cuisine Recent Development

6.19 Trader Joe’s

6.19.1 Trader Joe’s Corporation Information

6.19.2 Trader Joe’s Meat Substitute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Trader Joe’s Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Trader Joe’s Products Offered

6.19.5 Trader Joe’s Recent Development

6.20 Lightlife

6.20.1 Lightlife Corporation Information

6.20.2 Lightlife Meat Substitute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Lightlife Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Lightlife Products Offered

6.20.5 Lightlife Recent Development

6.21 Boca Burger

6.21.1 Boca Burger Corporation Information

6.21.2 Boca Burger Meat Substitute Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.21.3 Boca Burger Meat Substitute Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.21.4 Boca Burger Products Offered

6.21.5 Boca Burger Recent Development 7 Meat Substitute Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Meat Substitute Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Meat Substitute

7.4 Meat Substitute Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Meat Substitute Distributors List

8.3 Meat Substitute Customers 9 Market Dynamics

9.1 Market Trends

9.2 Opportunities and Drivers

9.3 Challenges

9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Meat Substitute Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Meat Substitute by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Meat Substitute by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Meat Substitute Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Meat Substitute by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Meat Substitute by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Meat Substitute Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Meat Substitute by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Meat Substitute by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Meat Substitute Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Meat Substitute Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Meat Substitute Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Meat Substitute Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Meat Substitute Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

