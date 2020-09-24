VERTICAL FARMING MARKET WILL RISE AT THE CAGR OF 23.5% WITH TOP COMPETITORS AEROFARMS, GILLS N CLAWS PTE LTD, ILLUMITEX INC AND FORECAST TO 2026

To stand apart from the competition, a guarded idea about the competitive landscape, their product range, their strategies, and future prospects is very important. Vertical Farming is a detailed market research report that serves this purpose and gives your business a competitive advantage

Global vertical farming market is projected to register healthy CAGR of 23.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

The vertical farming is performed in indoor conditions where vertically stacked trays are used to grow plants with the help of artificial lighting. This is being utilized for manufacturing various crop such as latus, cabbage and other leafy vegetables effectively. Vertical farming is considered to be the more sustainable and revolutionary method of agriculture than traditional agriculture and greenhouse farming. It requires very less water and saves considerable soil and space. This farming method is useful in challenging environments such as cities, mountainside towns and deserts.

Details of few key market players are given here- AeroFarms, Gills N Claws Pte Ltd, Illumitex Inc., MOFLO aeroponics, Sky Greens, SPREAD Co., Ltd., Triton Foodworks, ZipGrow Inc., Urban Crop Solutions, AmHydro, EVERLIGHT ELECTRONICS CO., LTD., Agrinamics., CropOne, PLENTY UNLIMITED INC, OSRAM GmbH, Valoya, Signify Holding, HELIOSPECTRA AB, Altius Farms, CubicFarm Systems Inc., Agrilution, Green Sense Farms Holdings, Inc., Bowery Farming, Inc., Infarm, among others.

Global Vertical Farming Market By Growth Mechanism (Aeroponics, Hydroponics, Aquaponics), Structure (Building-Based, Shipping Container), Type (Biopesticides, Biostimulants, Biofertilizers), Application (Indoor, Outdoor), Crop Type (Leafy Green, Pollinated Plants, Nutraceutical Plants), Component (Lighting, Hydroponic Component, Climate Control, Sensors)

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia.)

