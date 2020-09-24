Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market Expecting Huge Growth during 2020-2027 Focusing On Leading Players Like Acacia Communications, Cisco Systems, Finisar

The Global Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate over the estimated period between 2020 and 2027. The Global Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market Industry Research Report is an exhaustive study and a detailed examination of the recent scenario of the Global Silicon Photonics Transceiver industry.

The Silicon Photonics Transceiver comes in a compact package and provides high-speed optical communication system performance. Also, in applications such as telecommunication, high-performance computing, and data centers, its low-power consumption capacity has increased its adoption. Moreover, Scintil Photonics raised USD 4.4 million in funding in September 2019 to develop its new GBPS photonics transceiver circuit. This is likely to help the business to increase its market opportunity among the commercial semiconductor foundries and target the data center industry’s strategic clients.

The growth of the silicon photonics transceiver market is driven by their high integration density, allowing high-speed data transmission and low power consumption capabilities. These transceivers can also be upgraded to handle greater bandwidth capacity, allowing optical modules to take network data center speeds of up to 100 Gbps, 400 Gbps, and beyond. North America is expected to continue to control the market for silicon photonics transceivers by accounting for the largest market share in the coming years. It is the hub of many technology-driven companies and R&D facilities, leading to significant innovations and technological advances.

Competitive Landscape: Silicon Photonics Transceiver Market: Acacia Communications, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Finisar Corp., GlobalFoundries, Hamamatsu Photonics K.K., IBM, Intel Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Mellanox Technologies, STMicroelectronics

The Silicon Photonics Transceiver market report study and forecasts is based on a worldwide and regional level.

To comprehend global Silicon Photonics Transceiver market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

