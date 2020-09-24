Solar Control Films Market Global Industry Analysis and Potential Growth Post COVID-19 Impact

The global solar control films market is predicted to register significant growth in the coming years. The market is growing due to the rising awareness regarding advantages of solar control films over normal sun reflective glass, reduction of energy cost and carbon footprints, and reduction of infrared (IR) and ultraviolet (UV) emissivity. Solar control films are utilized for a variety of purposes, including reducing heat within a building, protecting from UV rays that cause fading of furnishing, fabrics, or display articles, blocking glare, and reducing energy cost by decreasing the need for air conditioning.

In terms of type, the solar control films market is categorized into sputtered films, clear films, IR films, dyed films, decorative films, vacuum coated films, and safety films. The safety films category dominated the market in the past, in terms of value, and is further projected to account for the major share of the market in the coming years as well. These films enhance the safety of the window glass, by holding the glass together in case it breaks and prevents it from detaching and causing harm, and reduce the heat transfer.

When application is taken into consideration, the solar control films market is divided into marine, commercial building, automotive, residential building, and others. Out of these, the automotive application held the largest share of the market in the past, both in terms of value and volume, and is further expected to dominate the market in the near future. In the automotive sector, solar control films are utilized for cooling the passenger cabin and lowering interior temperature quickly for minimizing the load on air conditioner, which improves the fuel efficiency of the vehicle.

Geographically, Europe accounted for a significant revenue share of the solar control films market in the past. The domain in this region is dominated by the automotive industry, which is growing rapidly. The industry is also focusing on the development of advanced window films products, including condominium glass coating and window tinting, UV and fade protection, retention films, and bomb blast films, which is positively affecting the market in this region. The solar control films market in the U.K. is predicted to grow at a considerable pace in the coming years.

A major driving factor of the solar control films market is the need for reduction in energy cost and carbon footprints. Solar control films provide different solutions for controlling sunlight to some extent by decreasing heat transfer, which, in turn, helps in reducing the load on cooling systems. Cooling and heating systems account for a substantial share in operating cost. Solar control films reduce the consumption of energy, which can aid in decreasing the carbon footprint and emissions from the building.

Another key driving factor of the solar control films market is the requirement for reducing UV and IF emissivity. The sunlight that streams in through windows comprise UV rays, heat, IF radiation, and visible light. UV rays can cause significant harm as excessive exposure may cause skin cancer, cataracts and other eye problems, and premature aging of skin. Solar control films can effectively block about 98% of the UV rays, which reduces the exposure considerably. Furthermore, these films also have the ability to block certain wavelengths of infrared radiations.

Hence, need for reduction of IF and UV emissivity and reduction of carbon footprints and energy cost are resulting in the growth of the market.