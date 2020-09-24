Chlorobenzene Market Global Industry Analysis and Potential Growth Post COVID-19 Impact

Insecticides and pesticides are used extensively for several applications and in various industries. Pesticides, for instance, are used in agricultural fields for killing bacteria, fungus, slugs, snails, insects, and weeds, in order to protect the crop. In the early 1990s dichlorodiphenyltrichloroethane (DDT), an organic compound, was utilized as insecticide; however, it was later discovered that the compound, while having positive effects, in terms of the killing of insects, was immensely harmful to the health of humans and to the environment. The utilization of DDT was eventually banned because of its acute toxicity to humans.

That being said, chlorobenzene, which was used to derive DDT, is now being utilized in insecticides and pesticides applications. The demand for pesticides is increasing, owing to the surging population, which, in turn, is leading to the need for increasing the crop yield. This rising demand for pesticides is further driving the requirement for chlorobenzene. The compound is not found in nature and is synthesized by humans. It is a colorless liquid, which burns quickly, and has a pleasant smell, like that of almonds. Chlorobenzene turns to vapor when it comes in contact with air and some of it dissolves in water as well.

The chlorobenzene market is predicted to progress at a considerable pace in the coming pace in the years to come, because of the compound’s wide applications. The three major forms of chlorobenzene are paradichlorobenzene, monochlorobenzene, and orthodichlorobenzene, among which the demand for monochlorobenzene was the highest in the past. It is primarily utilized for manufacturing nitrochlorobenzene and diphenyl oxide, which are then used in the production of dyes, rubber-processing chemicals, organic and pigment intermediates, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, and several other chemicals.

Other than this, the requirement for paradichlorobenzene is expected to rise significantly in the coming years as well, which is attributed to the swift rise in the production of polyphenylene, which is used in high-performance polymers, in Japan, China, and the U.S. It is also utilized for the manufacturing of polyphenylene sulfide resin, deodorants, and moth control agent. Geographically, Asia-Pacific emerged as the largest chlorobenzene market in the past, owing to the growing requirement for the compound in China and Japan. Furthermore, the high consumption of chlorobenzene in numerous end-user industries, especially the chemical industry, in the region, is further resulting in its high demand.

In conclusion, the need for chlorobenzene is increasing because of the increasing demand for pesticides and insecticides and rising usage from end-use industries.