Paragliding Equipments Market is expected to see growth rate of 4.21% and may see market size of USD548.02 Million by 2024

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Paragliding Equipments Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Paragliding Equipments market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Ozone Gliders (United Kingdom), ADVANCE (Switzerland), NOVA (United States), Supair (Netherlands), Dudek Paragliders (Poland), ICARO Paragliders (Germany), Independence paragliding (Germany), SOL Paragliders (Brazil), COMPASS (Italy), Swing Flugsportgerate (Germany) and U-Turn (Germany) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are AirCross (Europe), APCO Aviation (Israel), NEO (France) and Windtech – Nortec (Spain).

Paragliding is one type of adventurous air sport that permits free-flying activity where the contestants need different types of equipment like gliders, harness parachutes, helmets, and other equipment for protection purpose. Busy and hectic lifestyles had increased the necessity of such de-stressing activities. Additionally, growing health consciousness and need of staying fit and healthy are driving people towards alternative and enthusiastic physical activities like paragliding. Go-Pro cameras are newly launched in these field. These cameras are handy, which allows jumpers to enjoy the adrenaline-fueled action & record their experiences better than normal cameras. Key players are investing lots of money in technological advancement to improve the features of their product and to make it more safety for the audience.

The market study is being classified by Type (Paragliders, Harnesses and Reserve Parachutes, Protective Gears and Other) and major geographies with country level break-up. According to AMA, the Global Paragliding Equipments market is expected to see growth rate of 4.21% and may see market size of USD548.02 Million by 2024.

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Paragliding Equipments Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. This study assesses the current landscape of the ever-evolving business sector and the present and future effects of COVID-19 on the market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc. Readers will be able to gain complete understanding and knowledge of the competitive landscape. Most importantly, the report sheds light on important strategies that key and emerging players are taking to maintain their ranking in the Global Paragliding Equipments Market. The study highlights how competition will change dynamics in the coming years and why players are preparing themselves to stay ahead of the curve.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Paragliding Equipments Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Paragliding Equipments Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Paragliding Equipments Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Paragliding Equipments Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Paragliding Equipments Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Paragliding Equipments Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Paragliders, Harnesses and Reserve Parachutes, Protective Gears, Other), Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Sport Goods Speciality Stores, Online Retailers, Other))

5.1 Global Paragliding Equipments Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Paragliding Equipments Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Paragliding Equipments Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Paragliding Equipments Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Paragliding Equipments Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

