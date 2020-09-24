Data Fabric Market Growing Popularity and Emerging Trends | Informatica, SAP, Oracle, IBM

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Data Fabric Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Data Fabric market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. IBM (United States), Denodo Technologies (United States), Global IDS (United States), Informatica (United States), NetApp (United States), Oracle Corp (United States), SAP SE (United States), Software AG (Germany), Splunk (United States) and Syncsort (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Talend (United States), VMware (United States), Hewlett Packard Enterprise (United States), Teradata Corp (United States) and K2View (Israel).

Data fabric is a platform of data management which is used for integrating real time and historical data in an efficient manner. It connects the data storage resources like cloud and on premises. Moreover, data fabric is used for reconstructing the unstructured data into the structured form. It is implemented in various sectors such as retail & e commerce, health care, telecommunication & banking, and financial services. These wide range of applications is increasing the demand of the data fabric.

Market Drivers

Increasing Volume Unstructured and Structured Data

Emerging Need of Agility and Accessibility

Restraints

Lack of Awareness about Data Fabric

Opportunities

Better Generation on Return on Investment

Growing Usage of on Cloud Storage

Inclination towards the Investments in New Technology

Challenges

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Data Fabric Market. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Data Fabric Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Data Fabric Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Data Fabric Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Data Fabric Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Data Fabric Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Data Fabric Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Disk-Based, In-Memory), Application (Fraud Detection and Security Management, Customer Experience Management, Business Process Management, GRC Management), Services (Managed, Professional), Industry Vertical (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI), Telecommunications and IT, Retail and ecommerce, Healthcare and life sciences, Manufacturing, Government, Energy and utilities, Media and entertainment, Others), Deployment (Cloud, On premises), Component (Hardware, Software))

5.1 Global Data Fabric Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Data Fabric Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Data Fabric Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Data Fabric Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Data Fabric Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

