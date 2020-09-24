IoT in Construction Market Ongoing Trends and Recent Developments by 2027 – DroneDeploy, EquipmentShare.com, IOT Factory, Orange Business Services, Pillar, Rapidsoft, Sigfox, Triax, Trimble, Unearth Labs

IoT in Construction Industry Study on various factors such as Competition, Regional Growth, Segmentation, and Market Size by Value and Volume. This research also explores Business models, Key Strategies and Growth opportunities in upcoming years of IoT in Construction market.

The IoT in construction is rapidly gaining traction owing to the advent of the fourth industrial revolution. The internet of things in the construction industry enables real-time monitoring of equipment and site, data storage, and remote accessibility. The technological advancements in the field of IoT and emerging players in the industry are fueling the growth of the IoT in construction market. The North American region is likely to experience robust growth in the forecast period owing to rapid technology adoption and a large number of vendors in the region.

The IoT in construction market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as developments in the field of internet of things and its increased penetration in the construction sector. Significant reduction in costs is yet another factor fueling the market growth. However, the sluggish growth of the construction sector may hamper the growth of the IoT in construction market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the incorporation of artificial intelligence and machine learning offers significant opportunities for the IoT in construction market in the future.

The reports cover key developments in the IoT in Construction market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from IoT in Construction market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for IoT in Construction market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

DroneDeploy, Inc.

com, Inc.

IOT Factory

Orange Business Services

Pillar Technologies Inc.

Rapidsoft Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Sigfox

Triax Technologies, Inc.

Trimble Inc.

Unearth Labs

The “Global IoT in Construction Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IoT in Construction market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global IoT in Construction market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT in Construction market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global IoT in construction market is segmented on the basis of component, application. On the basis of component, the market is segmented as solution, services. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as machine control, site monitoring, staff monitoring, fleet management, others.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting IoT in Construction market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global IoT in Construction Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT in Construction market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2027 for overall IoT in Construction market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the IoT in Construction Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the IoT in Construction Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of IoT in Construction Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global IoT in Construction Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

