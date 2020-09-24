Electric Motor Market Capitalizing on Multiple Trends | Siemens, ABB, Rockwell Automation

AMA Research published a new research publication on “Global Electric Motor Market Insights, to 2025” with 150+ pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Electric Motor market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world, however latest COVID scenario and economic slowdown have changed complete market dynamics. Some of the key players profiled in the study are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), AMETEK, Inc. (United States), Aquion Energy, Inc. (United States), Emerson Electric Co. (United States), Johnson Electric Holdings Limited (China), Siemens AG (Germany), Rockwell Automation (United States), TECO-Westinghouse Motor Company (United States), Toshiba Corp (Japan) and General Electric Company (United States).

Electric motor, any class of device that converts electrical energy to mechanical energy, commonly by employing electromagnetic phenomena. Most electric motors operate through the interaction between winding currents and the motor’s magnetic field to generate force in the form of rotation. Electric motors can be powered by direct current sources, such as from motor vehicles or rectifiers, batteries, or by alternating current sources, such as inverters or electrical generators, power grid. Electric motors are found in industrial fans, machine tools, blowers and pumps, household appliances, power tools, and disk drives. Small motors may also be found in electric watches. This growth is primarily driven by Rising Adoption of Motor-Driven Electric Vehicles, Favorable Government Policies, Rapid Advancements in Technology, Increasing Automation and Rapid Industrialization.

Market Drivers

Rising Adoption of Motor-Driven Electric Vehicles

Favorable Government Policies

Rapid Advancements in Technology

Increasing Automation

Rapid Industrialization

Market Trend

Energy Efficient Electric Motor

Increased Production of High Power-to-Weight Ratio Motors

Restraints

High Maintenance Cost for Brushed DC Motors

Market Competition

This report covers the recent COVID-19 incidence and its impact on Global Electric Motor Market. The pandemic has widely affected the economic scenario. Each company profiled in the research document is studied considering various factors such as product and its application portfolios, market share, growth potential, future plans, and development activity like merger & Acquisitions, JVs, Product launch etc.

According to the Regional Segmentation the Electric Motor Market provides the Information covers following regions:

*North America

*South America

*Asia & Pacific

*Europe

*MEA (Middle East and Africa)

The key countries in each region are taken into consideration as well, such as United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.

Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Electric Motor Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Electric Motor Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Electric Motor Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.5 Company Profile – Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.6 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Electric Motor Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Electric Motor Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (DC {Brushless, Brushed}, AC {Synchronous, Induction}), Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial {Petrochemical & Chemical, Oil & Gas, Mining & Metals, Cement & Steel, Others}, Automotive), Output Power (Fractional Horsepower, Integral Horsepower), Voltage Range (<1 KV, 1 KV – 6 KV, > 6 KV))

5.1 Global Electric Motor Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Electric Motor Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Electric Motor Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Electric Motor Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Electric Motor Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer

