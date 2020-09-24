Neonatal Incubators Market Report Analysis with Industry Share Insights Shared in Detailed Report

Neonatal incubators are specialized medical systems that are designed to provide controlled environment to premature infants and ill neonates to ensure their viability. Neonatal incubators are designed to provide appropriate temperature, humidity, and controlled oxygen levels

The incubators are usually of two types: open incubators and closed incubators. Closed incubators have doors and ports to allow access to the infant and install the monitoring equipment. Open incubators do not have chambers and ports, and the temperature is controlled by heat lamps and heated mattress. The neonatal incubators are available in two different forms: transport incubators and neonatal intensive care unit incubators

Global Neonatal Incubators Market Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Rise in number of premature birth rates across the globe primarily drive the global neonatal incubators market. For instance, it is estimated that every year around 15 million babies are born preterm across the globe.

Around 80% of preterm births are unanticipated. In the U.S., around 450,000 babies are born preterm. Technological advancements in neonatal incubators, new product launches, and rise in demand for neonatal incubators across the globe are likely to drive the market during the forecast period

The global Neonatal Incubators market is highly concentrated due to the presence of key players. A large number of manufacturers hold major share in their respective regions. Key players engaged in adopting new strategies are likely to drive the global Neonatal Incubators market. Key players are developing new, cost-effective biologic products. This is anticipated to augment the market.

Key Players of Neonatal Incubators Market Report:

The global neonatal incubators market is consolidated with a few leading players accounting for major share of the market in respective regions. Key players operating in the global neonatal incubators market are: GE Healthcare, Atom Medical Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Ningbo David Medical Device Co., Ltd, Novos Medical Systems, AVI Healthcare Private Limited, Gammer International, Fanem Ltd, Cobams srl

