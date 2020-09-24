Global Communicable Diseases Treatment Analysis Size, Share, Top Key Players, Trend, Growth and forecast 2019-2027

Communicable or infectious disaeases are most commonly caused by infectious agents such as bacteria, fungi or parasites, and viruses. Moreover, some communicable diseases are spread through air, food or beverage contamination, surface contamination, and blood or bodily fluids. Furthermore, a bite from an infected animal could cause infectious disease.

Hepatitis A, B, and C, blood-borne illnesses, measles, and HIV are some examples of communicable diseases

Global Communicable Diseases Treatment Witness Most Promising Rise in Demand:

Increase in incidence of infectious diseases such as diphtheria, hepatitis, and Lyme disease is anticipated to boost the growth of the global communicable diseases treatment market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an estimated 0.62 and 1.03 new cases of communicable disease per 100,000 population were recorded in the U.S. in 2016 and 2017, respectively.

Moreover, rise in awareness and government initiatives to keep the nation safe from diseases are projected to fuel the growth of the global market. For instance, the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD), established in 1909 in India, offers a Regional Training Program on the Prevention and Control of Communicable Diseases. The program is conducted once a year and is aimed at augmenting the capacity to understand diseases dynamics.

Key Players of Communicable Diseases Treatment Report:

Major players operating in the global communicable diseases treatment market are: Janssen Pharmaceuticals (Johnson & Johnson), Novartis AG, Merck & Co., Inc. (Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Bayer AG, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Jiangsu Simcere Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Pfizer, Inc., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., LUPIN

