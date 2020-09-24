Prebiotic Ingredients Market 2020 Global Trends, Segments, Growth, Share, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Size, Profits And Regional Analysis To 2027

The report on the Global Prebiotic Ingredients Market provides a panoramic view of the current developments and progresses within the Prebiotic Ingredients market. The report further analyzes the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Prebiotic Ingredients market and provides an accurate insight into the current and future market fluctuations. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

The major players profiled in the global Prebiotic Ingredients market report include:

BENEO, Cargill, DuPont, FrieslandCampina, Tereos SA, Ingredion Inc., Carbiotix, Evolve Biosystems, BioNeutra, and Stratum Nutrition, among others are leading players involved in the global Prebiotic Ingredients market.

Market Segment by Regions:

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Oligosaccharides Mannan-Oligosaccharide (MOS) Galacto-Oligosaccharide (GOS) Fructo-Oligosaccharide (FOS)

Insulin

Polydextrose

Others

Source (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Roots

Vegetables

Grains

Others

Bacterial Activity (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Bifidobacteria

Lactic Acid Bacteria

Others

Functionality (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Gut Health

Cardiovascular Health

Bone Health

Immunity

Weight Management

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)

Fortified Food and Beverages

Dietary Supplements

Instant Food Formula

Animal Feed

Others

