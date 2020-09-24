Post-harvest Treatment Market Size, Share, Trends, Post-harvest Treatment Market Growth, Analysis and Forecast by 2027

The report on the Global Post-harvest Treatment Market provides a panoramic view of the current developments and progresses within the Post-harvest Treatment market. The report further analyzes the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Post-harvest Treatment market and provides an accurate insight into the current and future market fluctuations. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.

The Post-harvest Treatment market report further discusses the definitions, classifications, types, applications, market overview, manufacturing processes and costing, raw materials, among other key points. The report additionally provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility, and investment return analysis.

The major players profiled in the global Post-harvest Treatment market report include:

Deco, Pace International, Xeda International, JBT, Agrofresh, Syngenta, Nufarm, DOW Chemicals, Dupont, Bayer

Regional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; 2018–2026)

North America

Asia-Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Coating Material (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Coating

Ethylene Blockers

Cleaners

Fungicides

Sprout Inhibitors

Sanitizers

Application (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2026)

Fruits

Vegetables

