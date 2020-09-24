Biologics Market Outlook, Industry Size, Share, Growth, Application & Emerging Trends | Demand & Forecast 2027

The report on the Global Biologics Market provides a panoramic view of the current developments and progresses within the Biologics market. The report further analyzes the impact of the novel COVID-19 pandemic on the Biologics market and provides an accurate insight into the current and future market fluctuations. Factors likely to influence the growth of the market, current trends, opportunities, restraining factors, and business landscape are discussed in-depth in the market study.
The Biologics market report further discusses the definitions, classifications, types, applications, market overview, manufacturing processes and costing, raw materials, among other key points. The report additionally provides SWOT analysis, investment feasibility, and investment return analysis.
The major players profiled in the global Biologics market report include:
Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie, Inc., AstraZeneca Plc., Amgen, Inc., Celgene Corporation, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., Eli Lilly and Company, Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., and Novo Nordisk A/S
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- North America
- Asia-Pacific
- Europe
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
Product type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Monoclonal Antibodies
- Vaccines
- Recombinant Hormones/Proteins
- Cellular Based Biologics
- Gene Based Biologics
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Cancer
- Infectious Diseases
- Autoimmune diseases
- Others
End use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016-2026)
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Diagnostic Centers
- Others
Key Questions Answered in the Report:
- Who are the leading participants of the Global Biologics Market?
- What are the growth driving and restraining factors of the Biologics market?
- Which are the prevalent strategic initiatives recently witnessed in the industry?
- Which region is expected to dominate in the coming years?
- What are the opportunities and threats faced by key competitors and vendors?
Key takeaways from the Biologics market report:
- COVID-19 impact assessment on the growth of the Biologics market
- Strategic alliances and plans formulated by key competitors
- Pricing, product portfolios, and marketing strategies of the key market players
- Country-wise and region wise assessment of the Biologics market
- Growth rate estimation of each market segment for the forecast timeframe
