Yogurt Powder Market 2020 Global Market Share, Size, Opportunity, Manufacturers, Growth Factors, Statistics Data, Trends, Competitive Landscape and Regional Forecast To 2027

Global yogurt powder market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017.High growth possibilities to expands the product by improved food technology, combining flavors and improved nutritional levels is the major growth factor for the growth of this market.

Market Definition: Global Yogurt Powder Market

Yogurt powders are commonly known as dehydrated yogurts. Yogurt powder generally made from skimmed milk which is pasteurized. The milk is cooled to incubation at 40-43 ° C temperature after pasteurization and the yogurt is added. The product can be fermented until a pH of around 4.6 is reached. Then it is followed by spay drying and packaging of the product. In a number of applications, yogurt powder can be used in which fresh yogurt cannot be used. Powder can also be used in nutrition bars, dried fruit, sweets and cereal inclusions.

Market Drivers

Increasing preference towards natural ingredients and have become health conscious will boost the growth of the market

Minimal contamination risk and extended shelf life of yogurt powder is driving the growth of the market

Yogurt powder has various benefits for skin and is widely used as a natural & organic ingredient by skin care and cosmetics manufacturers, this will help to fuel the market growth

Yogurt powder is widely accepted by manufacturers, will expect to drive the market growth in near future

Market Restraints

Lactose intolerance further leading to health issues such as acne, diarrhea, bloating and gas may hamper the growth of the market

Yogurt powder still not popular in developing countries, which are still using traditional yogurt is restraining the market growth in the forecast period

Global yogurt powder market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of yogurt powder market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Few of the major competitors currently working in global yogurt powder market are Glanbia plc, PreGel America, ENKA SÜT A.Ş., ACE International, Batory Foods, Prolactal, Empresa Limited, CP Ingredients, Kerry Inc., ARMOR PROTEINES, Bluegrass Dairy & Food, Inc., Foremost Farms USA, Grande Cheese Company, BARTEX, ALMIL AG, Ostmilch Handels GmbH, Surrey SATRO, Döhler GmbH Bayerische Milchindustrie eG, Ornua Co-operative Limited, SCHWARZWALDMILCH GMBH, Dr. Suwelack, Yogurt Powder Factory among others.

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold everyday with severe impact on people, communities, and businesses. The growth in several industries will be impacted significantly while numerous other markets may remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast

Pre as well as post COVID 19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis as the spread reaches global level and updates on market estimates

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behaviour

Products and services used to manage or contain the spread of COVID-19 virus

Products and services used for the treatment of COVID-19 virus

Optimistic, base case, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

