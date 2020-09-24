Huge Growth Expected in Global Surgical Robotics Market in Future

The global surgical robotics market is expected to register significant growth in coming years, mainly due to the advancements in healthcare automation, and increasing demand for minimally invasive treatments. Surgical systems generated maximum revenue in 2016, followed by accessories, based on various products available in the global market. The accessories are projected to witness the fastest growth in demand during the forecast period, due to the frequent re-purchase of surgical accessories for inventory maintenance.

The robots assisted surgeries find application in various surgeries such as, cardiothoracic, gynecological, urological, neurosurgery, orthopaedic, and general surgery. Among the various applications, gynecological surgery held the largest share in market, mainly due to the rise in adoption of robotic assisted surgeries in gynecological procedures such as hysterectomy, endometriosis, and myomectomy.

Globally, North America held the largest share in the surgical robotics market, mainly due to factors such as the rise in investment in systems by hospitals in the region to aid robotic assisted surgery, increase in the number of collaboration with insurance players, and rise in the demand for minimally invasive surgeries. However, it is expected that the industry will be led by Asia-Pacific during the forecast period, mainly due to factors such as increasing healthcare expenditure, rise in income level of the population spending on better healthcare facilities, and rise in technological adoption for clinical applications.

