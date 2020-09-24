Cover Corona Outbreak Impact: Liquid Biopsy Market is expected to Boom in Coming Years

The rising prevalence of cancer is one of the biggest factors fuelling the demand for liquid biopsy across the world. In addition to this, there has been a massive rise in the popularity of minimally invasive procedures across the globe over the conventionally used methods for diagnosis and treatment and this has significantly boosted the adoption of liquid biopsy. The soaring healthcare expenditure in many countries, rapid technological innovations in biopsy testing, and rising need for personalized healthcare procedures are the other major factors propelling the demand for liquid biopsy throughout the world.

Due to the above-mentioned factors, the global liquid biopsy market is expected to demonstrate tremendous growth over the next few years. Liquid biopsy procedure is widely adopted for cancer and non-cancer applications. Of these, the non-cancer applications are predicted to record faster growth in the utilization of liquid biopsy procedures in the coming years. This is mainly ascribed to the adoption of this procedure in noninvasive prenatal testing (NIPT) for identifying the various genetic abnormalities and in the critical cases of pregnancy over the conventionally used amniocentesis.

Liquid biopsy is basically a test performed on a sample of blood in order to find and analyze the cancer cells, or pieces of DNA from the tumor cells, present in the blood. These procedures are conducted in academic and research centers, reference laboratories, and hospitals and physical laboratories. Amongst these, reference laboratories are currently observing the highest adoption of liquid biopsy procedures. The main factor responsible for the large-scale adoption of liquid biopsy procedures in these laboratories is the blossoming trend of outsourcing of samples by hospitals and clinics to the reference laboratories, for diagnosis, analysis, and testing.

