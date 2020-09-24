Cover Corona Outbreak Impact: Glaucoma Surgery Devices Market is expected to Boom in Coming Years

The global glaucoma surgery devices market is expected to witness extensive growth in the coming years because of increasing prevalence of glaucoma and incidence of associated surgeries. The subsequent rise in glaucoma surgical procedures can be majorly attributed to increasing geriatric population across the world, which bears a higher risk of the disease due to the weak optic nerve as a result of aging. According to the National Eye Institute statistics (2010), glaucoma affects more than 2.7 million people aged 40 years and above, ever year, in the U.S.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/glaucoma-surgery-devices-market/report-sample

Glaucoma has emerged as a major cause of blindness among people across the world. It is caused by increased intraocular pressure within the eye because of improper drainage of the eye fluid. This escalated eye pressure, in turn, damages the eyesight. There are various treatment options available for glaucoma, including eye drops, pills, laser surgery, conventional surgery, or a combination of these methods.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=glaucoma-surgery-devices-market

The glaucoma surgery devices find application in conventional glaucoma surgeries and minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries, of which the minimally invasive glaucoma surgeries category is expected to witness faster growth in demand during the forecast period.

Hospitals, private ophthalmic clinics and ASCs constitute the end user base for the glaucoma surgery devices industry. Hospitals are expected to be the fastest growing end user category in the industry during the forecast period.

This study covers