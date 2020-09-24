COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Infant Incubator Market | Insights on Strategies of Key Players

The global infant incubator market size is projected to achieve a lucrative growth based on the advent of technological innovations. The market was led by NICU incubator in 2017, on the basis of type of product, mainly due to the rise in the number of installations of these systems. Infant incubators are used for various conditions such as neonatal hypothermia, lower birth weight, genetic defects and various infant problems.

On the basis of end user, the infant incubator market is categorized as pediatric hospitals, birthing centers, neonatal intensive care units and others; that primarily includes post-natal care wards and special care nursery. North America was the largest contributor to the global market in 2017, mainly due to growing number of premature term babies and well-developed health care infrastructure in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness the fastest growth in demand in the infant incubator market during the forecast period (2018-2023), with China being the most lucrative market in the region, due to the increasing demand for infant incubators in the country.

Prominent factors boosting the growth of the infant incubator industry include the continuous advancements in neonatal care technologies, sudden increase in birth rate of premature infants with lower birth weights and other defects, rise in the installations of NICU units and growth in awareness among individuals regarding neonatal care units. In November 2017, Warmilu LLC developed a portable, user-friendly incubator blanket, IncuBlanket. The IncuBlanket technology is a close substitute of electric incubators and complementary to the Kangaroo mother care technique, which utilizes the parent’s temperature to warm the pre-term infant.

