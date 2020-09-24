Coronavirus Business Impact – Ophthalmic Lasers Market In-depth Analysis of the Global Industry with Future Estimations

In the near future, the global ophthalmic lasers market size is projected to grow substantially, owing to the rising prevalence of different ophthalmic disorders and increasing demand for ophthalmic lasers to treat these disorders. The different applications of ophthalmic lasers are cataract removal, age-related macular degeneration treatment, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, and refractive error corrections. Among these, the refractive error corrections application is predicted to account for a considerable revenue share of the market in the coming years, which is due to the rising number of eye surgeries.

The different products utilized for performing ophthalmic surgeries include excimer, selective laser trabeculoplasty, femtosecond, diode, and neodymium yttrium aluminum garnet. The femtosecond lasers held the largest ophthalmic lasers market share in the past, which is attributed to the growing prevalence of refractive errors among the young and aging population. Moreover, the diode lasers category is also projected to grow at a considerable pace in the coming years as these lasers are utilized for treating extensive range of ocular disorders, cost-effective, and provide surgical accuracy. Due to these factors, these lasers are being used in different ophthalmic procedures such as laser iridotomy, cataract surgery, retinal photocoagulation, and laser trabeculoplasty.

When geography is taken into consideration, North America dominated the ophthalmic lasers market in the past, which is ascribed to the developed healthcare reimbursement structure in the region, surging prevalence of chronic eye diseases, and increasing aging population in the region. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest pace in the near future because of the increasing medical tourism, increasing awareness regarding technologically innovative laser treatments, and surging healthcare expenditure.

