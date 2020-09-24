COVID-19 Business Impact on Vascular Graft Market Growth Opportunities, Market Share & Trends

The global vascular graft market is expected to witness significant growth due to increasing prevalence of vascular disorders, growing aging population and technological advancement in medical devices. Hemodialysis access graft, endovascular stent graft and peripheral graft are the three-different type of vascular grafts used for the treatment of various vascular disorders such as high blood sugar and hypertension. Endovascular stent graft held the largest share of the vascular graft market in 2017, due to their increasing demand in minimally invasive surgeries.

Receive Sample Copy of this Report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=vascular-graft-market

On the basis of raw material, the vascular graft market is categorized into polyester, polyurethane, polytetrafluorethylene and biosynthetic materials. Polyester based grafts hold the largest share of the market, due to high tensile strength, durability and easy availability of this type of raw material. During the forecast period biosynthetic materials are expected to witness significant growth owing to their bio compatibility and increasing acceptance among patients.

Make an Enquiry before Purchase: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=vascular-graft-market

Developing economies provide ample opportunities to the key players present in the vascular graft market, due to increasing public and private healthcare expenditure, insurance coverage across the urban and rural areas and growing prevalence of chronic disorders in these economies. According to a report published in the Journal of Vascular Medicine & Surgery in 2015, vascular graft infection is minimum during surgery compared to traditional surgeries, which may cause high risk of sepsis and major bleeding. This will further create new opportunities for the market players in emerging economies.

This study covers