Global Proteomics Market Insights, Share, Segment Analysis and Forecast by 2030

In the coming years, the global proteomics market is projected to grow significantly on account of the technological enhancements, availability of higher funding for research, rising healthcare expenditure, increasing preference for personalized medicine, and surging prevalence of genetic diseases. Proteomics refers to the study of proteomes, which itself refers to the entire set of proteins produced by a cell or a genome.

Download sample copy of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/proteomics-market/report-sample

Several instrumentation technologies are applied in this field, including spectroscopy, protein microarrays, chromatography, X-ray crystallography, surface plasmon resonance (SPR) systems, electrophoresis, and protein fractionation systems. Among these, the largest proteomics market share was held by protein microarray, historically, as it requires only a small sample to present numerous results. Other advantages of this technology are full imprint of proteins, label-free detection, and absolute and direct quantification. In the near future, protein fractionation is forecast to witness the fastest growth, due to the high resolution it offers and effective separation of various proteins in a complex structure it offers.

The key reason for the proteomics market growth is the rising popularity of personalized medicine, particularly for cancer. Personalized medicine has transformed the ways in which diseases are studied, analyzed, and targeted. The Personalized Medicine Coalition published a report in 2017, which claimed that personalized treatments, drugs, and diagnostic products increased by 30% since 2006. Additionally, biotech and pharma firms, on an average, have doubled their investments in personalized medicine R&D, since the last five years, and in the next five years, they are projected to rise by another 33%.

Pre-Purchase Inquiry at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=proteomics-market

This Study Covers

• Historical and the present size of the proteomics market

• Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2020-2030

• Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

• Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

• Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants