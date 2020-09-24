Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market 2020 are explored with Leading Players AT&T Intellectual Property, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon,

This Internet Of Things (Iot) Security report not only offers actionable market insights but also lend a hand to create sustainable and money-spinning business strategies. With the specific and state-of-the-art information provided in this report, businesses can get idea about the types of consumers, consumer’s demands and preferences, their perspectives about the product, their buying intentions, their response to particular product, and their varying tastes about the specific product which is already present in the market. It collectively aids in planning business strategies with which you can outperform the competitors. The Internet Of Things (Iot) Security market report carefully studies market definition, market segmentation, competitive analysis and key developments in the industry. Some of the key players profiled in the study are CENTRI Technology, Armis, Inc., ForgeRock, NewSky Security, McAfee, LLC, AT&T Intellectual Property, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Trustwave Holdings, Inc., Verizon, PTC among others

Global internet of things (IoT) security market is set to witness a healthy CAGR of 34.10% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed due to surging demand for enhanced privacy and increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices by industries such as BFSI, retail, and healthcare.

Competition Analysis:

Global internet of things (IoT) security market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of internet of things (IoT) security market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG, Symantec Corporation, Gemalto NV, Allot, Fortinet, Inc., Zingbox, Mocana, SecuriThings,

Research Methodology

This research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as Hoovers, Bloomberg, Business week, Factiva, and OneSource) to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and commercial study of the global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security market. In-depth interviews were conducted with various primary respondents, which include key industry participants, subject-matter experts (SMEs), C-level executives of key market players, and industry consultants, to obtain and verify critical qualitative and quantitative information, and assess future market prospects. The following figure shows the market research methodology applied in making this report on the global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security market.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Component

Solutions Identity Access and Management Data Encryption and Tokenization Intrusion Detection System and Intrusion Prevention System Device Authentication and Management Secure Software and Firmware Update Secure Communications Public Key Infrastructure Lifecycle Management Distributed Denial of Service Protection Security Analytics Others



Services Professional Services Integration Service Consulting Service Support and Maintenance Service

Managed Services

By Type

Network Security

Endpoint Security

Application Security

Cloud Security

Others

By Application Area

Smart Manufacturing

Smart Energy and Utilities

Connected Logistics

Smart Home and Consumer Electronics

Connected Healthcare

Smart Government and Defense

Smart Transportation

Smart Retail

Consumer Wearables

Connected Vehicles

Others

Region wise analysis of the top producers and consumers, focus on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in below mentioned key regions:

North America – U.S., Canada, Mexico

Europe : U.K, France, Italy, Germany, Russia, Spain, etc.

Asia-Pacific – China, Japan, India, Southeast Asia etc.

South America – Brazil, Argentina, etc.

Middle East & Africa – Saudi Arabia, African countries etc.

Global Internet Of Things (Iot) Security Market Dynamics:

Market Drivers:

Surging demand for enhanced privacy, is driving the market.

Increasing government efforts to implement stringent regulations to restrict the amount of data collected by IoT devices, drives the market growth

Increasing use of 3G and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) as well as wireless networks and technologies, is augmenting the risk of cyber-attacks

Growing trend of bring your own device (BYOD) is increasing concerns regarding data security, and fosters the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of awareness about benefits and availability of IoT security solution, is hampering the growth of the market

High cost of installation, is also a stumbling stone in the growth of the market.

Lack of expertise in technical handling, cling to regulatory compliance, and low budget for implementing new strategies, hinders the market growth

Internet Of Things (Iot) Security market research report predicts the size of the market with respect to the information on key merchant revenues, development of the industry by upstream and downstream, industry progress, key companies, along with market segments and application. For an actionable market insight and lucrative business strategies, a faultless market research report has to be there. It also becomes easy to analyse the actions of key players and respective effect on the sales, import, export, revenue and CAGR values. This data is useful for businesses in characterizing their individual strategies.

