Blood Plasma Product Market Size, Segment Analysis, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report – P&S Intelligence

Blood plasma product is the extracted portion from the blood using fractionation process to deliver products rich in plasma proteins. These products are used as body fluids, antibodies and clotting factors in medical industries that aid in treatment of chronic ailments like auto-immune disorders and haemophilia.

The global blood plasma product market is expected to witness a significant growth during the forecast period due to the high demand by a large pool of patients with no alternative therapeutic approach. Blood plasma product have a wide range of components that have clinical use such as, Albumin, Factor VIII, Factor IX, immunoglobulin, fibrinogen with their major applications in bleeding disorders (haemophilia, immunological disorders), massive hemorrhage and in traumatic injuries. Moreover, the presence of biomarkers in plasma adds to their application in clinical diagnosis of diseases. These factors will drive the growth of global blood plasma product market in future.

Stringent regulatory standards on the import and export of plasma product hinder the growth of the global blood plasma product market. Other restraining factors includes the high complexity and cost associated with the collection of blood plasma, and dearth of trained and skilled professionals for fractionation process.

The key players across the globe, are acquiring companies and units to enhance their portfolio and spreading geographically to gain large shares in the global blood plasma product market.

The other key players in the global market are Shire Pls., Octapharma AG, Kedrion S.p.A, Biotest AG, China Biologic Products, Inc., Sanquin and LFB S.A.