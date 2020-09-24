Large Volume Wearable Injectors Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 40%

The shift to self-administration of medication, coupled to the need to improve therapy adherence, have driven device developers to design versatile drug delivery devices capable of minimizing dosing-related errors and preventing needlestick injuries

Over time, both drug developers and medical device manufacturers, have entered into strategic alliances to combine their respective expertise and develop appropriate drug-device combination products. Presently, multiple such combinations, facilitating easy delivery of both insulin and non-insulin drugs, in large volumes, are either already available in the market or under development.

Key Market Insights

Close to 50 large volume wearable injectors are available / under development

Around 17% of such devices have been designed to hold 10-15 ml of drug formulation, while 23% claim to have the capacity to hold more than 15 ml. Concerning type of dosing, 40% of these devices are developed / being developed for bolus dosing, and 40% for continuous dosing, the remaining (20%) devices are capable of facilitating both types of doses.

At present, there are 80+ biologics / small molecules that are most likely to be developed as drug-device combination products

The report provides insights on over 600+ marketed drugs / therapies and pipeline candidates, assessing the likelihood of whether they may be developed in combination with large volume wearable injectors or not. The analysis takes into consideration stage of development, dosage, dose concentration, route of administration, type of dose and drug sales (in case of marketed drugs).

Close to 2,000 patents pertaining to large volume wearable injectors have been filed / granted till 2018

Most of the intellectual property documents in this field were observed to be associated with personal health monitoring systems, electronic patient care, needle retraction systems and smartphone-based drug delivery systems and solutions.

Outsourcing has emerged as a popular strategy for manufacturing device-related components

The development process of high-volume drug injection devices is complex, characterized by the need for multiple components (electrical and mechanical modules) and multidisciplinary technical experience. It is worth highlighting that close to 50% of the total number of CMOs involved in providing services for such injectors, are based in North America.

Several clinical trials, evaluating drug-device combinations, were initiated between 2016 and 2018

Close to 60% of such trials are presently in the early (Phase I and Phase II) stages. The report features an in-depth analysis of clinical research initiatives in this field based on relevant parameters, such as trial registration year, current trial status, phase of development, and study design.

North America and Europe are anticipated to capture over 60% of the overall market share by 2030

Presently, only patch injectors are available in the market, therefore, they are the sole contributors to the current market size. However, by 2030, 19% of the overall market share is expected to be captured by infusion pumps.

Key Questions Answered

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Who are the leading drug delivery device manufacturers in this market?

How do modern large volume, wearable injector devices compare to each other (in terms of key specifications and strengths of manufacturer companies)?

What are the prevalent R&D trends related to large volume wearable injectors (in terms of clinical research activity, and number of patents)?

What is the role of contract manufacturing organizations in the supply chain of large volume wearable injectors?

What are the recent developments and enabling technologies that are likely to influence the future of the large volume wearable injectors market?

The USD 650 million (by 2030) financial opportunity within the large volume wearable injectors market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of device Patch Pumps / Injectors Infusion Pumps / Injectors

Usability Disposable Reusable

Therapeutic Area Neurological Disorders Oncological Disorders Cardiovascular Disorders Pain Management Infectious Diseases

Key geographical regions North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



The report features inputs from eminent industry stakeholders, according to whom the market is likely to be driven drug-device combinations of biologics (with the appropriate delivery devices), which are generally required to be administered in large volumes. Moreover, developers are attempting to gain a competitive edge by including certain distinguishing features, such as integrated mobile applications with smart health monitoring, provisions for audiovisual notifications, automatic drug reconstitution and error alerts, in their proprietary products. The report includes detailed transcripts of discussions held with the following experts:

Menachem Zucker (Vice President and Chief Scientist, Elcam Medical)

Mike Hooven (President and Chief Executive Officer, Enable Injections)

Mark Banister (Chief Executive Officer, Medipacs)

Pieter Muntendam (President and Chief Executive Officer, scPharmaceuticals)

Mindy Katz (Director of Product, Sorrel Medical)

Jesper Roested (Chief Executive Officer, Subcuject)

Graham Reynolds (Vice President & General Manager, Global Biologics, West Pharmaceutical Services)

Tiffany H. Burke (Director, Global Communications, West Pharmaceutical Services)

The research includes detailed profiles, featuring an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), and a description of the product(s) offered. Each company profile includes recent developments related to large volume wearable injectors and an informed opinion on the likely strategies that may be adopted by these players to fuel growth in the foreseen future.

Becton Dickinson

Bespak

Cellnovo

CeQur

Debiotech

Eli Lilly

Enable Injections

Insulet

Medtronic

PharmaSens

Roche

SOOIL Development

Sonceboz

Sensile Medical

SteadyMed Therapeutics

Tandem Diabetes Care

Weibel CDS

West Pharmaceutical Services

