Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2026| Saint-Gobain, Rockwool International, Johns Manville

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report offers an all-inclusive and accurate research study on the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market while chiefly focusing on current and historical market scenarios. Stakeholders, market players, investors, and other market participants can significantly benefit from the thorough market analysis provided in the report. The authors of the report have compiled a detailed study on crucial market dynamics, including growth drivers, restraints, and opportunities. This study will help market participants to get a good understanding of future development of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market. The report also focuses on market taxonomy, regional analysis, opportunity assessment, and vendor analysis to help with comprehensive evaluation of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market.

The research analysts who have authored this report are experts in performing competitive analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market. They have deeply profiled leading as well as other players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market with large emphasis on their market share, recent developments, business overview, markets served, and growth strategies. The report not only provides valuable insights into the competitive landscape but also concentrates on minor as well as major factors influencing the business of players. The product portfolios of all companies profiled in the report are compared in quite some detail in the product analysis section.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Research Report: Saint-Gobain, Rockwool International, Johns Manville, Owens Corning, Knauf Insulation, Kingspan Group, GAF, Byucksan Corporation, Atlas Roofing, URSA, TECHNONICOL, UNILIN Insulation, Recticel, Steinbach, Linzmeier, Jia Fu Da, Lfhuaneng, Beipeng Technology, Taishi Rock, Cellofoam, BNBM Group

Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market by Type: Rock Wool, Glass Wool, EPS/XPS, PU/PIR, Other

Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market by Application: Wall, Roof, Floor, Other

The global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market is segmented according to type, application, and region. The analysts have carefully studied each segment and sub-segment to provide a broad segmental analysis of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market. The segmentation study identifies leading segments and explains key factors supporting their growth in the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market. In the regional analysis section, the report authors have shown how different regions and countries are growing in the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market and have predicted their market sizes for the next few years. The segmental analysis will help companies to focus on high-growth areas of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market.

Questions Answered by the Report:

Which are the dominant players of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market?

What will be the size of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market in the coming years?

Which segment will lead the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market?

How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market?

What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Building Thermal Insulation Boards market?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Building Thermal Insulation Boards Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market Segment by Type

1.5 Market Segment by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Building Thermal Insulation Boards Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Building Thermal Insulation Boards Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Building Thermal Insulation Boards Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Building Thermal Insulation Boards Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Building Thermal Insulation Boards Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Boards Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Boards Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Building Thermal Insulation Boards Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.5 Primary Interviews with Key Building Thermal Insulation Boards Players (Opinion Leaders)

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Building Thermal Insulation Boards Customers

13.3 Sales Channels Analysis

13.3.1 Sales Channels

13.3.2 Distributors

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

