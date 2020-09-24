Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market Global Industry Analysis and Potential Growth Post COVID-19 Impact

Amidst growing concerns about the environment, the need for green buildings is rising. Usually, materials used in the construction of buildings produce a lot of waste and extensively damage the environment. Further, due to the increasing vehicles on the road and other factors, there has been an increase in sound pollution as well. The conventional material provides no barrier to sound, which is affecting the health of many people including children and the elderly. Therefore, to address these issues, the demand for soundproof and green buildings is witnessing a surge.

One such key material used in the construction sector is the autoclaved aerated concrete (AAC), which is used for constructing green buildings. The manufacture of AAC is an environment-friendly process, which makes use of recycled industrial waste (fly ash). The only byproduct of this process is steam and it is completely non-polluting. Further, the total energy consumed for the production of AAC blocks is even less than half of what is consumed in the production of conventional building material, such as clay brick. Besides being a safe construction material, AAC also imparts the property of sound absorbance, and helps in noise control, which is due to the porous structure of these blocks. It is capable of attenuating the sound of up to 42 decibels and has an excellent sound class rating of 44.Thus, AAC is able to provide a virtually soundproof interior, and is used in the manufacture of hotels, hospitals, and schools.

Besides being a precast and lightweight material, AAC provides insulation, stability, and mold & fire resistance. Blocks of AAC offer durability, workability, and flexibility. It is made of gypsum, cement, quicklime, and sand. A study conducted by P&S Intelligence has predicted that the autoclaved aerated concrete market is expected to advance at a 6.2% CAGR during 2018–2023. The following are the application of AAC: concrete pipes, void filling, bridge sub-structure, roof insulation, road sub bases, construction material, shock-absorbing concrete, pavement base, anti-corrosion fill, site reconstruction, and shock and blast mitigation. During 2013–2017, the demand for AAC was the highest for its use as a construction material. This was attributed to the excellent properties of AAC, including high compression degree, high tensile strength, and easy machinability, thereby enhancing the quality of structures. In addition, the use of autoclaved aerated concrete helps in significantly reducing the cost of building construction.

The autoclaved aerated concrete market is witnessing growth due the rising demand for construction materials that can withstand the impact of natural calamities, such as earthquakes. Natural calamities can cause severe devastation, in terms of loss of life and property. Therefore, the focus of the construction industry has shifted to the development of such materials. AAC is one such material, the concrete blocks of which are extremely lightweight. A building made of AAC experiences a decreased impact of an earthquake due to the reduced mass of the structure. Moreover, AAC buildings consume less energy, as the tiny air pores present in the concrete blocks and their thermal mass imparts outstanding thermal insulation help in reducing the load on air conditioning and heating systems. An AAC block even offers protection against fire due to its non-combustible nature and is able to withstand temperatures up to 1600 °C. Therefore, the demand for AAC is set to increase in the coming years.

This market research report provides a comprehensive overview of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market.

This study covers

• Historical and the present size of the Autoclaved Aerated Concrete Market

• Future potential of the market through its forecast for the period 2018– 2023

• Major factors driving the market and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

• Market restraints and their impact during the short, medium, and long terms

• Recent trends and evolving opportunities for the market participants

• Historical and the present size of the market segments and understand their comparative future potential

• Potential of on-demand logistics services, so the market players make informed decisions on the sales of their offerings

• Competitive scenario of various market segments across key countries in several regions for uncovering market opportunities for the stakeholders

• Major players operating in the market and their service offerings

• Recent strategic developments by the major players in the market