Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing Market research gain impetus due to the growing demand over (2020 – 2027)

Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing Markets at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) 11.86% from 2018-2024 to reach a value of nearly US$ 14.20 Billion by 2024 end.

Demand for magnetic and optical media manufacturing is driven by expanding data storage needs of businesses and consumers. However, demand for particular storage formats can decline rapidly as new technologies are developed. Customers are mostly using streaming services for media consumption such as iTunes for music and Netflix, Amazon prime for movies, this results to limit growth of the magnetic and optical media market. Streaming services provide the media over the internet, thus eliminating the need for purchasing physical copy of media such as audiotapes, videotapes and compact discs.

Competitive Rivalry

Dell Technologies Inc., HITACHI LTD., SONY CORP., Toshiba Corp, WESTERN DIGITAL CORP, and others are among the major players in the global Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing Market has been segmented as below:

Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing Market, By Company

Dell Technologies Inc.

HITACHI LTD.

SONY CORP.

Toshiba Corp

WESTERN DIGITAL CORP

The report covers:

Global Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

The global Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Report Scope:

The global Magnetic and Optical Media Manufacturing market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

Major industry players with significant revenue share include Dell Technologies Inc., HITACHI LTD., SONY CORP., Toshiba Corp, WESTERN DIGITAL CORP, and others.

