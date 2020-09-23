LMS Market Size, Share 2020 Growth Analysis, Share, Demand By Regions, Types And Analysis Of Key Players- Research Forecasts To 2024| Says Market Research Engine

The global learning management system market is anticipated to demonstration appreciable development over the prediction period on account of the rising adoption of e-learning system. Cloud computing has developed as a low-cost method of bringing online training programs to diverse demographics of employees. Corporate bodies are also applying LMS to automate certain tasks such as record keeping and employee registration. Learning management systems have simplified the task of management of training and development programs, learning administration, performance following and reporting, and feedback documentation. These resolutions are increasingly being used by educational institutions and corporate initiatives to manage their e-learning programs. Thus, the development in the e-learning industry is one of the main influences contributing to the development of the LMS market, globally. In addition, the propagation of Bring Your Own Device policy among educational institutions is also supporting the development of the online education tools, in turn contributing to the growth of the LMS market. However, lack of expert trainers and instructors and reluctance among some organizations towards incorporation of new technology in learning environment are some of the main factors restraining the market growth to a certain extent. Due to increasing development and digitalization across the world, the academic end-user sectors are projected to improvement traction in the K-12 and the higher education due to the requirement for managing the existing conventional education to cater the growing learner population, which is anticipated to supplement the growth of LMS market. A growing number of main players are partnering up with the main core companies in the above sectors to provide superior and more efficient customer engagement to help them grow their business as well as redefine experiences for the learners.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as "LMS Market Size by Component (Services, Solution), By Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), By User Type (Corporate, Academic), By Delivery Mode (Instructor-Led Training, Blended Learning, Distance Learning), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024."

The global LMS market is segregated on the basis of Component as Services and Solution. Based on Deployment Type the global LMS market is segmented in On-Premises and Cloud. Based on User Type the global LMS market is segmented in Corporate and Academic.

Based on Delivery Mode, the global LMS market is segmented in Instructor-Led Training, Blended Learning, and Distance Learning.

The global LMS market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The LMS market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

Ispring Solutions, Lattitude CG, Upside LMS, Paradiso, Skyprep Inc, Knowledge Anywhere, Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc., Blackboard, Saba Software, D2l Corporation, and others are among the major players in the global LMS market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

Some of the recent developments in LMS Market are as follows:

Oracle

08-2020: Oracle has declared Oracle Dedicated Region Cloud Customer, the industry’s first fully-managed cloud region which takes all of Oracle’s second-generation cloud services, with Autonomous Database and Oracle Cloud applications, to customer datacenters.

08-2020: Oracle has declared the availability of Oracle Autonomous Database on Exadata [email protected] This new offering blocs the latest Oracle Database with the fastest Oracle Database platform—Exadata—transported as a cloud service in customer datacenters.

Ispring Solutions

16-2020: iSpring Solutions Inc has declared the groundbreaking update of iSpring Learn, its award-winning LMS. The release introduces 2 big advancements: smart course assignments and online content authoring, plus a number of important updates to key LMS features.

17-2019: iSpring Solutions Inc has announces Flora LMS, the new platform for selling courses online. The platform offers business trainers, edupreneurs, and training companies through an end-to-end solution to host, market, and sell training content online.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

5. LMS Market, By Component

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Services

5.2.1 Market Overview

5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

5.3 Solution

5.3.1 Market Overview

5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

6. LMS Market, By Deployment Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 On-Premises

6.2.1 Market Overview

6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

6.3 Cloud

6.3.1 Market Overview

6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

7. LMS Market, By User Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Corporate

7.2.1 Market Overview

7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

7.3 Academic

7.3.1 Market Overview

7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

8. LMS Market, By Delivery Mode

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Instructor-Led Training

8.2.1 Market Overview

8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.3 Blended Learning

8.3.1 Market Overview

8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast

8.4 Distance Learning

8.4.1 Market Overview

8.4.2 Market Size and Forecast

9. LMS Market, By Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.2.1 North America LMS, By Component

9.2.2 North America LMS, By Deployment Type

9.2.3 North America LMS, By User Type

9.2.4 North America LMS, By Delivery Mode

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 Europe LMS, By Component

9.3.2 Europe LMS, By Deployment Type

9.3.3 Europe LMS, By User Type

9.3.4 Europe LMS, By Delivery Mode

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 Asia-Pacific LMS, By Component

9.4.2 Asia-Pacific LMS, By Deployment Type

9.4.3 Asia-Pacific LMS, By User Type

9.4.4 Asia-Pacific LMS, By Delivery Mode

9.5 Rest of the World

9.5.1 Rest of the World LMS, By Component

9.5.2 Rest of the World LMS, By Deployment Type

9.5.3 Rest of the World LMS, By User Type

9.5.4 Rest of the World LMS, By Delivery Mode

10. Competitive Insights

10.1 Key Insights

10.2 Company Market Share Analysis

10.3 Strategic Outlook

10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

10.3.2 New Product Development

10.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions

10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

10.3.5 Others

11. Company Profiles

11.1 Ispring Solutions

11.1.1 Company Overview

11.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.1.3 Financial Overview

11.1.4 Recent Developments

11.2 Lattitude CG

11.2.1 Company Overview

11.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.2.3 Financial Overview

11.2.4 Recent Developments

11.3 Upside LMS

11.3.1 Company Overview

11.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.3.3 Financial Overview

11.3.4 Recent Developments

11.4 Paradiso

11.4.1 Company Overview

11.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.4.3 Financial Overview

11.4.4 Recent Developments

11.5 Skyprep Inc

11.5.1 Company Overview

11.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.5.3 Financial Overview

11.5.4 Recent Developments

11.6 Knowledge Anywhere

11.6.1 Company Overview

11.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.6.3 Financial Overview

11.6.4 Recent Developments

11.7 Cornerstone Ondemand, Inc.

11.7.1 Company Overview

11.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.7.3 Financial Overview

11.7.4 Recent Developments

11.8 Blackboard

11.8.1 Company Overview

11.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.8.3 Financial Overview

11.8.4 Recent Developments

11.9 Saba Software

11.9.1 Company Overview

11.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.9.3 Financial Overview

11.9.4 Recent Developments

11.10 D2l Corporation

11.10.1 Company Overview

11.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.10.3 Financial Overview

11.10.4 Recent Developments

11.11 Adobe Systems

11.11.1 Company Overview

11.11.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.11.3 Financial Overview

11.11.4 Recent Developments

11.12 Crossknowledge

11.12.1 Company Overview

11.12.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.12.3 Financial Overview

11.12.4 Recent Developments

11.13 Oracle

11.13.1 Company Overview

11.13.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.13.3 Financial Overview

11.13.4 Recent Developments

11.14 SAP

11.14.1 Company Overview

11.14.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.14.3 Financial Overview

11.14.4 Recent Developments

11.15 Docebo

11.15.1 Company Overview

11.15.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.15.3 Financial Overview

11.15.4 Recent Developments

11.16 Schoology

11.16.1 Company Overview

11.16.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.16.3 Financial Overview

11.16.4 Recent Developments

11.17 IBM

11.17.1 Company Overview

11.17.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.17.3 Financial Overview

11.17.4 Recent Developments

11.18 Epignosis

11.18.1 Company Overview

11.18.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.18.3 Financial Overview

11.18.4 Recent Developments

11.19 MPS

11.19.1 Company Overview

11.19.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.19.3 Financial Overview

11.19.4 Recent Developments

11.20 Pearson

11.20.1 Company Overview

11.20.2 Product/Service Landscape

11.20.3 Financial Overview

11.20.4 Recent Developments

