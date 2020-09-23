Artificial Conversational Entity Market Development, Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast to 2027

The “Global Artificial Conversational Entity Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The artificial conversational entity market report aims to provide an overview of the artificial conversational entity market with detailed market segmentation by type, enterprise size, application, industry vertical, and geography. The global artificial conversational entity market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading artificial conversational entity market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Artificial Conversational Entity (ACE) is a technology that can lead a conversation with people through textual methods. One of the significant determinants behind the growth of the artificial conversational entity market is the proliferation of Messaging apps in tandem with conversational and automation technology. One of the most well-known examples of the artificial conversational agent in mobile technology is Siri, a virtual assistant who improves user experience by providing various services and functions on mobile phones through user-controlled voice-based questions.

Due to the massive adoption of artificial conversational entity technology in various applications, such as e-commerce, gaming, customer service, and others, North America is expected to hold a dominant position on the global artificial conversational entity market. Mexican banks are on the road to adopt an artificial conversational entity to automate their operation, enhance customer experience, and avoid risky transactions, thereby accelerating the region’s market growth.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global artificial conversational entity market is segmented on the basis of type, enterprise size, application, and industry vertical. Based on type, the artificial conversational entity market is segmented into: Software and Service. On the basis of enterprise size, the market is segmented into: Small and Medium Enterprise, and Large Enterprise. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into: Website, Mobile Platform, Social Media, and Others. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into: Retail, BFSI, Healthcare, Media and Entertainment, and Others.

