Passenger Information System Market Industry Research Report, Growth Trends and Competitive Analysis By 2022 | Alstom, GE Transportation, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cubic Corporation

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global passenger information system market based on component, mode of transportation, and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Passenger information system market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Passenger information system is an electronic information system designed and installed by public transports including airways, roadways, and railways in order to display information associated to real-time vehicle location, arrival and departure of a transport vehicle, schedule of journey, and timely announcements. Moreover, these systems focus on enhancement of the transportation experience for passengers through entertaining the passengers with infotainment systems.

Increase in demand for transportation agencies to provide accurate and reliable real-time transit information to passengers, technological-advancements in the telecom industry to facilitate faster data transfer competencies, surge in demand for intelligent transportation systems and increase in IoT implementation in transit sector are the key drivers propelling the growth of passenger information system market. Moreover, increase in adoption of big data and cloud technologies is anticipated to deliver significant opportunities for passenger information system market growth. However, high cost allied with management and implementation of these system hinders the growth of the market.

Some of the key players of Passenger Information System Market:

Alstom, GE Transportation, Hitachi, Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Cubic Corporation, Infax, Inc., Passio Technologies, Siemens AG, Advantech Co., Ltd., and Neusoft Corporation among others.

