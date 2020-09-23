Life science Analytics Market is Expected to Register a Considerable Growth by 2025

The global Life Science Analytics Market will grow by US$ 32.2 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 11.2% in the given forecast period.
Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “Life science Analytics Market Size By Type (Predictive, Descriptive, Prescriptive), By Application (Marketing, Compliance, R&D, Pharmacovigilance, SCM), By Deployment type (On Premise, Cloud), By Component (Software, Service), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024”.
Browse Full Report: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/life-science-analytics-market
The benefits of analytics in life sciences are manifested in significant areas such as early detection of prescription and treatment patterns, strategizing the intent of the patient to real world results and most importantly achieving the operational excellence to drive through the intellectual journey of patient centricity.
Growth in this market is mainly driven by technological advancements, big data in the life science industry, growing adoption of analytics solutions in clinical trials, increasing adoption of analytics for sales and marketing applications, the need for improved data standardization, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, growing pressure to curb healthcare spending, and the need for improved patient outcomes. On the other hand, high implementation costs are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.
The global Life science Analytics market is segregated on the basis of Type as Predictive, Descriptive, and Prescriptive. Based on Application the global Life science Analytics market is segmented in Marketing, Compliance, R&D, Pharmacovigilance, and SCM. Based on Deployment type the global Life science Analytics market is segmented in On Premise and Cloud.
The global Life science Analytics market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Life science Analytics market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.
Competitive Rivalry
Cognizant (US), Wipro Limited (India), Maxis IT Inc. (US), TAKE Solutions (India), SCIO Health Analytics (US)., SAS Institute, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Quintiles Inc. (US), Accenture (Ireland), and others are among the major players in the global Life science Analytics market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.
The Life science Analytics Market has been segmented as below:
Life science Analytics Market, By Type
- Predictive
- Descriptive
- Prescriptive
Life science Analytics Market, By Application
- Marketing
- Compliance
- R&D
- Pharmacovigilance
- SCM
Life science Analytics Market, By Deployment type
- On Premise
- Cloud
Life science Analytics Market, By Component
- Software
- Service
Life science Analytics Market, By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Life science Analytics Market, By Company
- Cognizant (US)
- Wipro Limited (India)
- Maxis IT Inc. (US)
- TAKE Solutions (India)
- SCIO Health Analytics (US).
- SAS Institute, Inc. (US)
- IBM Corporation (US)
- Oracle Corporation (US)
- Quintiles Inc. (US)
- Accenture (Ireland)
The report covers:
- Global Life science Analytics market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024
- Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024
- Global Life science Analytics market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends
- Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global Life science Analytics market
- Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused
- Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management
- Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players
Report Scope:
The global Life science Analytics market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.
The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.
The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global Life science Analytics market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include Cognizant (US), Wipro Limited (India), MaxisIT Inc. (US), TAKE Solutions (India), SCIO Health Analytics (US)., SAS Institute, Inc. (US), IBM Corporation (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Quintiles Inc. (US), Accenture (Ireland), and others.
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Gain detailed insights on the Life science Analytics industry trends
- Find complete analysis on the market status
- Identify the Life science Analytics market opportunities and growth segments
- Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios
- Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making
Customization
Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations
Request Sample Report from here: https://www.marketresearchengine.com/life-science-analytics-market
Table of Contents:
- Introduction
1.1 Key Insights
1.2 Report Overview
1.3 Markets Covered
1.4 Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1 Research Scope
2.2 Market Research Process
2.3 Research Data Analysis
2.4.1 Secondary Research
2.4.2 Primary Research
2.4.3 Models for Estimation
2.5 Market Size Estimation
2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis
2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.2 Porter’s Five Force Analysis
5. Life science Analytics Market, By Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Predictive
5.2.1 Market Overview
5.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.3 Descriptive
5.3.1 Market Overview
5.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
5.4 Prescriptive
5.4.1 Market Overview
5.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
6. Life science Analytics Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Marketing
6.2.1 Market Overview
6.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.3 Compliance
6.3.1 Market Overview
6.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.4 R&D
6.4.1 Market Overview
6.4.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.5 Pharmacovigilance
6.5.1 Market Overview
6.5.2 Market Size and Forecast
6.6 SCM
6.6.1 Market Overview
6.6.2 Market Size and Forecast
7. Life science Analytics Market, By Deployment type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 On Premise
7.2.1 Market Overview
7.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
7.3 Cloud
7.3.1 Market Overview
7.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
8. Life science Analytics Market, By Component
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Software
8.2.1 Market Overview
8.2.2 Market Size and Forecast
8.3 Service
8.3.1 Market Overview
8.3.2 Market Size and Forecast
9. Life science Analytics Market, By Geography
9.1 Introduction
9.2 North America
9.2.1 North America Life science Analytics, By Type
9.2.2 North America Life science Analytics, By Application
9.2.3 North America Life science Analytics, By Deployment type
9.2.4 North America Life science Analytics, By Component
9.3 Europe
9.3.1 Europe Life science Analytics, By Type
9.3.2 Europe Life science Analytics, By Application
9.3.3 Europe Life science Analytics, By Deployment type
9.3.4 Europe Life science Analytics, By Component
9.4 Asia-Pacific
9.4.1 Asia-Pacific Life science Analytics, By Type
9.4.2 Asia-Pacific Life science Analytics, By Application
9.4.3 Asia-Pacific Life science Analytics, By Deployment type
9.4.4 Asia-Pacific Life science Analytics, By Component
9.5 Rest of the World
9.5.1 Rest of the World Life science Analytics, By Type
9.5.2 Rest of the World Life science Analytics, By Application
9.5.3 Rest of the World Life science Analytics, By Deployment type
9.5.4 Rest of the World Life science Analytics, By Component
10. Competitive Insights
10.1 Key Insights
10.2 Company Market Share Analysis
10.3 Strategic Outlook
10.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
10.3.2 New Product Development
10.3.3 Portfolio/Production Capacity Expansions
10.3.4 Joint Ventures, Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements
10.3.5 Others
11. Company Profiles
11.1 Cognizant (US)
11.1.1 Company Overview
11.1.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.1.3 Financial Overview
11.1.4 Recent Developments
11.2 Wipro Limited (India)
11.2.1 Company Overview
11.2.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.2.3 Financial Overview
11.2.4 Recent Developments
11.3 Maxis IT Inc. (US)
11.3.1 Company Overview
11.3.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.3.3 Financial Overview
11.3.4 Recent Developments
11.4 TAKE Solutions (India)
11.4.1 Company Overview
11.4.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.4.3 Financial Overview
11.4.4 Recent Developments
11.5 SCIO Health Analytics (US).
11.5.1 Company Overview
11.5.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.5.3 Financial Overview
11.5.4 Recent Developments
11.6 SAS Institute, Inc. (US)
11.6.1 Company Overview
11.6.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.6.3 Financial Overview
11.6.4 Recent Developments
11.7 IBM Corporation (US)
11.7.1 Company Overview
11.7.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.7.3 Financial Overview
11.7.4 Recent Developments
11.8 Oracle Corporation (US)
11.8.1 Company Overview
11.8.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.8.3 Financial Overview
11.8.4 Recent Developments
11.9 Quintiles Inc. (US)
11.9.1 Company Overview
11.9.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.9.3 Financial Overview
11.9.4 Recent Developments
11.10 Accenture (Ireland)
11.10.1 Company Overview
11.10.2 Product/Service Landscape
11.10.3 Financial Overview
11.10.4 Recent Developments
Other Related Market Research Reports:
Automotive Sunroof Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025
Chips Automotive Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025
Electric Motor Market 2020 Size, Statistics, Growth, Revenue, Analysis & Trends Industry Forecast Report -2025
About MarketResearchEngine.com
Market Research Engine is a global market research and consulting organization. We provide market intelligence in emerging, niche technologies and markets. Our market analysis powered by rigorous methodology and quality metrics provide information and forecasts across emerging markets, emerging technologies and emerging business models. Our deep focus on industry verticals and country reports help our clients to identify opportunities and develop business strategies.
Media Contact
Company Name: Market Research Engine
Contact Person: John Bay
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1-855-984-1862
Country: United States