Learning Management Systems Market 2025 Scope and Opportunities Analysis in Pandamic Crisis

Cornerstone On demand, Inc., Blackboard, Saba Software, D2l Corporation, Adobe Systems, Cross knowledge, Oracle, SAP, Docebo, Schoology, and others are among the major players in the global Learning Management Systems market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The global adopt Learning Management System market size is expected to grow from US$ 9.2 Billion in 2018 to US$ 23.7 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 21.52% during the forecast period.

Educational institutions and corporate organizations extensively adopt learning management software (LMS) that provides learners with a wide variety of learning content. A learning management system is a software Industry Vertical which provides infrastructure, tools and context to provide administration, documentation, tracking, reporting and delivery of educational courses, training programs, or learning and development programs. The global LMS market is expected to witness significant growth, due to increasing e-learning industry, growing cloud computing market, and increasing demand for cost-effective training solution by industries among others. Learning management systems can also be accessed through smart phones, as the companies provide mobile learning functionality to their learning management systems.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The global Learning Management Systems market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The Learning Management Systems market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

The global Learning Management Systems market is segregated on the basis of Deployment Model as Cloud and On-premise. Based on Industry Vertical the global Learning Management Systems market is segmented in Government & education, Retail, Healthcare, IT & telecom, Manufacturing, and Hospitality. Based on User Type the global Learning Management Systems market is segmented in Academics and Enterprises.

The Learning Management Systems Market has been segmented as below:

