Laboratory Informatics Market To Observe Exponential Growth By 2020-2026 | Market Research Engine

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Core Informatics, Lab Ware, Cerner Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Lab Vantage Solutions, Inc., Lab Lynx, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., ID Business Solutions Ltd., McKesson Corporation, Waters Corporation, and Abbott Informatics. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for Global Laboratory Informatics Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

Laboratory informatics is characterized as the specialized application of information technology to advance and broaden lab operations. The market is expected to witness development because of the rising interest of scientific data integration results among the end-utilize businesses. Laboratory informatics market is comprehensively fragmented into life sciences, chemicals, petrochemical refineries and oil and gas, food & beverage and agriculture, ecological testing, and different ventures. Other sectors include forensic and metal and mining labs. The life sciences sector is relied upon to command the market. The phenomenal accuracy and efficiency of consequences provided via the structures available within the worldwide laboratory informatics market are projected to gain growth.

The Global Laboratory Informatics Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 3 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6% in the given forecast period.

The Global Laboratory Informatics Market is segmented on the lines of its product, delivery, component, end user and regional. Based on product segmentation it covers LIMS, SDMS, ELN, LES, EDS & CDMS, ECM and CDS. Under delivery segmentation it covers web hosted, cloud-based and on-premise delivery. Component segmentation contains software and services. Based on end user segmentation it covers life science companies, chemical industry, CROs, petrochemical refineries and oil and gas industry, food & beverage and agriculture industries and others. The Global Laboratory Informatics Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geography market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The Global Laboratory Informatics Market has been segmented as below:

The Global Laboratory Informatics Market is segmented on the Basis of Product Analysis, Delivery Analysis, Component Analysis, End User Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Product Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of LIMS, SDMS, ELN, LES, EDS & CDMS, ECM and CDS.

By Delivery Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Web-hosted and Cloud-based. By Component Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Software and Services. By End User Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Life Science Companies, Chemical industry, CROs, Petrochemical Refineries and Oil &d Gas Industry, Food & Beverage and Agriculture Industries and Others. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for Laboratory Informatics and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for Global Laboratory Informatics Market.

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

5) Comprehensive company profiles of major players in the industry.

The major driving factors of Global Laboratory Informatics Market are as follows:

Demand and need for laboratory automation is growing

Growth Opportunities for cloud based laboratory informatics

Decreasing rate of laboratory informatics solutions

Technical advancements

Emerging economies are offering significant growth potential

Increasing acceptance in biobanks/biorepositories

The restraining factors of Global Laboratory Informatics Market are as follows:

Lack of skilled professionals

Initial setup cost

Need of integration values for laboratory informatics

Table of Contents

1 INTRODUCTION

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Market Size Estimation

2.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

2.3 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.4 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS)

6.3 Electronic Lab Notebooks (ELN)

6.4 Chromatography Data Systems (CDS)

6.5 Electronic Data Capture (EDC) & Clinical Data Management Systems (CDMS)

6.6 Laboratory Execution Systems (LES)

6.7 Enterprise Content Management (ECM)

6.8 Scientific Data Management Systems (SDMS)

7 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Component

8 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Deployment Model

9 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Industry

10 Laboratory Informatics Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

12.3 Labvantage Solutions, Inc.

12.4 Labware, Inc.

12.5 Abbott Informatics (A Subsidiary of Abbott Laboratories)

12.6 Perkinelmer, Inc.

12.7 Waters Corporation

12.8 Agilent Technologies, Inc.

12.9 ID Business Solutions Ltd.

12.10 Core Informatics, LLC

12.11 Lablynx, Inc.

