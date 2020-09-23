IT Robotic Automation Market by Product Type, by End-Users, by Distribution Channel, by Country – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Robotic process automation is new technology which uses the application software. Handles repeatable tasks and having machine learning and artificial intelligence facility. This software is used for businesses that have complex and many different systems which require interact collectively gracefully. The technology is projected to decrease the requirement for individuals to achieve workflow, high-volume IT support, back office processes and remote infrastructure. When robotic process automation software has trained realize and understand particular procedure then automatically it manipulate data, process transaction, communicate with other device and activate response.

The IT robotic automation Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 5 billion by 2024.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Blue Prism, IPSoft, Inc., Be Informed B.V., Appian Corporation, and Automation Anywhere Inc. whereas RPA service providers include Sutherland Global Services, Tata Consultancy Services, Accenture plc, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Infosys Limited, and Hewlett Packard Company. Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of IT robotic automation process with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The major driving factors of IT robotic automation market are as follows:

Growing acceptance in finance & accounting division to slash cost

In IT acting it have an alternative to offshore outsourcing

Improved efficiency and cost benefits

Capability to control other application software without integration

The restraining factors of IT robotic automation market are as follows:

Security concern of the technology above improved access to an person

Public proposition to release people from their responsibility

This report provides:

1) An overview of the global market for IT robotic automation and related technologies.

2) Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, estimates for 2016 and 2017, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024.

3) Identifications of new market opportunities and targeted promotional plans for IT robotic automation

4) Discussion of research and development, and the demand for new products and new applications.

The IT robotic automation Market has been segmented as below:

The IT robotic automation Market is segmented on the Basis of Type Analysis, Tools Analysis, Service Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Type Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Tools and Services. By Tools Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Model-based Application Tools and Process-based Application Tools.

By Service Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Professional, Consulting, Integration and Development, Application Management, Infrastructure Management, BPO, Infrastructure Management and Training. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Market Analysis, By Process

8 Market Analysis, By Operation

9 Market, By Type

10 Market, By Industry

11 Geographic Analysis

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

13.1 Introduction

(Business Overview, Products & Services, Key Insights, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, Ratio Analysis, MnM View)*

13.2 Nice Systems Ltd.

13.3 Pegasystems Inc.

13.4 Automation Anywhere

13.5 Blue Prism PLC

13.6 Ipsoft, Inc.

13.7 Celaton Ltd.

13.8 Redwood Software

13.9 Uipath SRL

13.10 Verint System Inc.

13.11 Xerox Corporation

13.12 Key Innovators

13.12.1 Arago Us, Inc.

13.12.2 IBM

13.12.3 Thoughtonomy Ltd.

