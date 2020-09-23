IOT Market Study Report (2020-2026), Competitive Analysis, Proposal Strategy, Potential Targets, Assessment And Recommendations | Market Research Engine

The global Internet of Things (IoT) Market will grow by US$ 136.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 4% in the given forecast period.

Market Research Engine has published a new report titled as “IOT Market Size By Type (Platform, Solution & Services ), By Application (Building And Home Automation, Smart Energy And Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility , Transportation), By End User (BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Transportation, IT & Telecom), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World), Market Analysis Report, Forecast 2018-2024.”

Internet of Things (IoT) includes the devices, services and solutions that have connectivity feature with internet. The devices are embedded with sensors, chips, et al. to boost the user’s experience. These devices and services are economical to work varied tasks with less time overwhelming methods.

The growing trend of internet enabled devices and rising would like of internet connectivity are a number of the foremost factors that are anticipated the positive growth of internet of things market globally. Technological advancements in semiconductors provide the benefits to develop lightweight and economical devices that are abundant smarter than the traditional and heavy devices. Fast advancements in producing, electronics and IT sectors across the world are gaining traction from consumers that successively intense the demand for internet of things (IoT). Increasing usage of internet together with rising penetration of smart phone users round the world is one among the prime factors behind the positive growth of this business.

The global IOT market is segregated on the basis of Type as Platform and Solution & Services. Based on Application the global IOT market is segmented in Building and Home Automation, Smart Energy And Utilities, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Logistics, Smart Retail, Smart Mobility, and Transportation. Based on End User the global IOT market is segmented in BFSI, Retail, Government, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Agriculture, Sustainable Energy, Transportation, IT & Telecom, and Others.

The global IOT market report provides geographic analysis covering regions, such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World. The IOT market for each region is further segmented for major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, China, India, Japan, Brazil, South Africa, and others.

Competitive Rivalry

IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon, AT&T Inc, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, and others are among the major players in the global IOT market. The companies are involved in several growth and expansion strategies to gain a competitive advantage. Industry participants also follow value chain integration with business operations in multiple stages of the value chain.

The IOT Market has been segmented as below:

IOT Market, By Type

Platform

Solution & Services

IOT Market, By Application

Building and Home Automation

Smart Energy and Utilities

Smart Manufacturing

Connected Logistics

Smart Retail

Smart Mobility

Transportation

IOT Market, By End User

BFSI

Retail

Government

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Agriculture

Sustainable Energy

Transportation

IT & Telecom

Others

IOT Market, By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

IOT Market, By Company

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Amazon

AT&T Inc

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Cisco Systems

Huawei Technologies

The report covers:

Global IOT market sizes from 2015 to 2024, along with CAGR for 2018-2024

Market size comparison for 2017 vs 2024, with actual data for 2017, estimates for 2018 and forecast from 2019 to 2024

Global IOT market trends, covering comprehensive range of consumer trends & manufacturer trends

Value chain analysis covering participants from raw material suppliers to the downstream buyer in the global IOT market

Major market opportunities and challenges in forecast timeframe to be focused

Competitive landscape with analysis on competition pattern, portfolio comparisons, development trends and strategic management

Comprehensive company profiles of the key industry players

Report Scope:

The global IOT market report scope includes detailed study covering underlying factors influencing the industry trends.

The report covers analysis on regional and country level market dynamics. The scope also covers competitive overview providing company market shares along with company profiles for major revenue contributing companies.

The report scope includes detailed competitive outlook covering market shares and profiles key participants in the global IOT market share. Major industry players with significant revenue share include IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Amazon, AT&T Inc, Bosch Software Innovations GmbH, Cisco Systems, Huawei Technologies, and others.

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Gain detailed insights on the IOT industry trends

Find complete analysis on the market status

Identify the IOT market opportunities and growth segments

Analyse competitive dynamics by evaluating business segments & product portfolios

Facilitate strategy planning and industry dynamics to enhance decision making

Customization

Customized report as per the requirement can be offered with appropriate recommendations

Table of Contents:

Introduction

1.1 Key Insights

1.2 Report Overview

1.3 Markets Covered

1.4 Stakeholders

2. Research Methodology

2.1 Research Scope

2.2 Market Research Process

2.3 Research Data Analysis

2.4.1 Secondary Research

2.4.2 Primary Research

2.4.3 Models for Estimation

2.5 Market Size Estimation

2.5.1 Bottom-Up Approach – Segmental Market Analysis

2.5.2 Top-Down Approach – Parent Market Analysis

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Overview

5. IOT Market, By Type

6. IOT Market, By Application

7. IOT Market, By End User

8. IOT Market, By Geography

9. Competitive Insights

10. Company Profiles

10.1 IBM Corporation

10.1.1 Company Overview

10.1.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.1.3 Financial Overview

10.1.4 Recent Developments

10.2 Intel Corporation

10.2.1 Company Overview

10.2.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.2.3 Financial Overview

10.2.4 Recent Developments

10.3 Microsoft Corporation

10.3.1 Company Overview

10.3.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.3.3 Financial Overview

10.3.4 Recent Developments

10.4 Oracle Corporation

10.4.1 Company Overview

10.4.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.4.3 Financial Overview

10.4.4 Recent Developments

10.5 SAP SE

10.5.1 Company Overview

10.5.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.5.3 Financial Overview

10.5.4 Recent Developments

10.6 Amazon

10.6.1 Company Overview

10.6.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.6.3 Financial Overview

10.6.4 Recent Developments

10.7 AT&T Inc

10.7.1 Company Overview

10.7.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.7.3 Financial Overview

10.7.4 Recent Developments

10.8 Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

10.8.1 Company Overview

10.8.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.8.3 Financial Overview

10.8.4 Recent Developments

10.9 Cisco Systems

10.9.1 Company Overview

10.9.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.9.3 Financial Overview

10.9.4 Recent Developments

10.10 Huawei Technologies

10.10.1 Company Overview

10.10.2 Product/Service Landscape

10.10.3 Financial Overview

