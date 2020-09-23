IOT Chip Market Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast To 2026

At present it’s the era of IOT and this era has been a little integrated with all the functions bundled in a single chip. Analytics think that in future globally we will be connected by 20+ billion IOT devices through internet. IOT, Cloud services, users and things using internet to enable latest new use cases and new business startups models across multiple applications and markets. Totally there would be new ecosystem development to take place. The rising interest from clients for simpler and better shopping knowledge would drive the utilization of IoT in the retail application as it would help clients to decrease checkout times, encourage less demanding installment systems, and empower a similar cost analysis, of all the real end-utilize applications, car and transportation held the biggest share of the IOT chip showcase. The development of the car and transportation application was principally determined by the advancement of clever transportation frameworks and high potential for the development of associated autos. Cameras, Wi-Fi, batteries, touch sensors, baseband processors and memory chips these segments have made dazzling advances to stay aware of customer request to have sleeker, all the more capable gadgets consistently.

The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets on IoT Chip Market with the reasons given for variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions.

The IoT Chip Market is expected to exceed more than US$ 18.5 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 13% in the given forecast period.

The report covers detailed competitive outlook including the market share and company profiles of the key participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Qualcomm Incorporated (U.S.), Texas Instruments Incorporated (U.S.), NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Netherlands), Intel Corporation (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), MediaTek Inc. (Taiwan), STMicroelectronics N.V. (Switzerland), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (U.S.), and Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (U.S.), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea).Company profile includes assign such as company summary, financial summary, business strategy and planning, SWOT analysis and current developments.

The IoT Chip Market is segmented on the lines of its hardware, end use applications and regional. Based on hardware segmentation it covers processor, sensor, connectivity IC, memory device, logic device. Based on end use application it covers wearable devices, healthcare, consumer electronics, building automation, industrial, automotive & transportation, bfsi, agriculture, retail, oil & gas, others. The IoT Chip Market on geographic segmentation covers various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Each geographic market is further segmented to provide market revenue for select countries such as the U.S., Canada, U.K. Germany, China, Japan, India, Brazil, and GCC countries.

The IoT Chip Market has been segmented as below: (Accordingly)

The IoT Chip Market is segmented on the Basis of Hardware Analysis, End User Application Analysis and Regional Analysis. By Hardware Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Processor, Sensor, Connectivity IC, Memory Device and Logic Device. Processor is segmented into Microcontroller (MCU), Application Processor (AP) and Digital Signal Processor (DSP).Sensor is segmented into Accelerometer, Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Heart Rate Sensor, Temperature Sensor, Blood Glucose Sensor and Blood Oxygen Sensor. Connectivity IC is segmented into Ant+, Bluetooth, Ethernet, Near-Field Communication (NFC), En Ocean, Cellular Network, Wireless Highway Addressable Remote Transducer Protocol (WHART)and Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) Module. Memory Device is segmented into Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) and Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM).Logic Device is segmented into Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA).

By End User Application Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of Wearable Devices Healthcare, Consumer Electronics, Building Automation, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation, BFSI, Agriculture, Retail, Oil & Gas and Others. Wearable Devices is segmented into Activity Monitors, Smart watches, Smart Glasses and Wearable Cameras. Healthcare is segmented into Fitness & Heart Rate Monitor, Blood Pressure Monitor, Blood Glucose Meter, Continuous Glucose Monitor, Pulse Oximeter, Automated External Defibrillator, Programmable Syringe Pump, Wearable Injector and Multi-Parameter Monitor. Consumer Electronics is segmented into Refrigerator, Hi-Res Television, Washing Machine and Other Products. Building Automation is segmented into Occupancy Sensor, Daylight Sensor, Smart Thermostats, IP Cameras, Smart Meters, Smart Locks, Smart Grid, Smoke Detectors, Lighting Control Actuators and Gateways. Industrial is segmented into Industrial Motes. Automotive & Transportation is segmented into Connected Cars Intelligent transportation systems (ITS). BFSI is segmented into mPOS and Kiosks. Agriculture is segmented into Wireless Sensors for Agriculture Application. Retail is segmented into Smart Beacons. Oil & Gas is segmented into Wireless Sensors for Oil & Gas. By Regional Analysis this market is segmented on the basis of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World.

The major driving factors of IoT Chip Market are as follows:

Increase in investments to promote IOT sector by government

Owing to growth of IOT Demand for Application-Specific MCUs and Flexible Soc-Type Designs is increasing

Increasing innovative market of connected wearable devices

Increase in growth of cheap and low cost wireless sensor networks and products

The restraining factors of IoT Chip Market are as follows:

Privacy and security of data threats are increasing

Connected devices consume high power

